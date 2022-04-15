Your email has been sent

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G lineup now up for preorder at Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store

All who preorder one of the phones will receive a $100 e-certificate good for an additional item at Samsung.com.

Mobile phone users looking to get one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 5G phones will now be able to preorder a refurbished model directly from Samsung. As of 10 a.m. EDT on April 15, the S21 5G lineup will be available at the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store. Customers who preorder one of the phones between April 15 and April 21 will get a $100 electronic gift certificate to use toward the purchase of another item, such as a wireless charger, smartwatch, tablet or earbuds.

The Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store offers the following refurbished S21 5G phones with discounted prices:

Galaxy S21 5G, Gray, 128GB Memory for $675 (normally $799)

Galaxy S21+ 5G, Black, 128GB Memory for $850 (normally $999)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Black, 128GB Memory for $1,000 (normally $1,200)

The only phone in this lineup not available through the Re-Newed Store is the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Otherwise, all smartphones sold through this store are inspected by Samsung and updated to like-new conditions with certified Samsung parts and a new battery. Each phone includes a one-year warranty — the same as new Galaxy smartphones.

The Galaxy S21 5G offers the following features:

Display: 6.2-inch 2,400px by 1,080px Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

6.2-inch 2,400px by 1,080px Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Rear camera: Triple

Triple Ultra wide: 12MP

12MP Wide-angle: 12MP

12MP Telephoto: 64MP

64MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 4,000 mAh

The Galaxy S21+ 5G comes with the following features:

Display: 6.7-inch 2,400px by 1,080px Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

6.7-inch 2,400px by 1,080px Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Rear camera: Triple

Triple Ultra wide: 12MP

12MP Wide-angle: 12MP

12MP Telephoto: 64MP

64MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 4,800 mAh

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G offers the following features:

Display: 6.8-inch 3,200px by 1,440px Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O

6.8-inch 3,200px by 1,440px Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Rear camera: Quad

Quad Ultra wide: 12MP

12MP Wide-angle: 108MP

108MP Telephoto: 10MP

10MP Periscope telephoto: 10MP

10MP Front camera: 40MP

40MP Battery: 5,000 mAh

Other Galaxy smartphones for sale at the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store include the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S10 lineup and the Galaxy S9+. The store also sells refurbished models of the Note S10, S10+ and the Note 20 (which is currently sold out).

The Galaxy S21 5G phones will also be available through Samsung.com on Friday, April 22, and through carriers and online retailers starting Thursday, April 28.