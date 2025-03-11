The next generation of Apple operating systems is set to receive a serious overhaul. Apple’s iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will adopt a design more closely aligned with visionOS, featuring updates to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, according to sources familiar with the matter, cited by Bloomberg.

Apple moves toward a unified OS experience

Apple’s aim is to make all its operating systems more cohesive, enabling users to transition seamlessly between devices. Since visionOS is the newest of Apple’s main operating systems, it makes sense for the company to model the others after that OS rather than reverting to an older version.

Its visionOS powers the Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset first introduced in 2023. This OS differs visually from Apple’s other operating systems with a 3D, spatial interface optimized for gesture controls rather than traditional screen taps; also, the apps are circular and displayed in floating windows, and other elements feature translucency and pronounced shadow effects.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, macOS 16, codenamed “Cheer,” represents the most significant update to the Mac operating system since 2020, when macOS Big Sur introduced a major design overhaul along with features like the control center and revamped notifications.

The iPhone hasn’t seen such a drastic design change since iOS 7, when Apple introduced a flat, minimalist design that replaced the skeuomorphic elements of earlier versions. Apple’s iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 are codenamed “Luck.”

Macs and iPads to remain separate despite overhaul

The operating systems for iPads and Macs will remain separate in this upcoming iteration despite their functional similarities. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggests that maintaining distinct experiences for both devices is likely a strategy to drive sales, discouraging consumers from opting for just one device. Nonetheless, Apple maintains that keeping their operating systems separate allows them to optimize the experience for both Macs and iPads, according to sources.

Bloomberg’s sources, who requested anonymity due to the project’s unannounced status, indicate that the operating system overhaul will likely be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. Apple may be counting on this announcement to help boost sales of the struggling iPhone 16 while also diverting attention from the rollout of Apple Intelligence features that allegedly “didn’t work properly” behind the scenes, according to Craig Federighi, the company’s software chief.