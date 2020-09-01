Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: A cheat sheet

The second generation of Samsung's foldable smartphone is here. While the 5G device seems to be a better investment than last year's model, the $1,999 price is still prohibitive for many users.

Samsung has announced the second generation of its vertically-folding smartphone line: The Galaxy Z Fold2. Like the groundbreaking model released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is hinged from top to bottom and sports internal and external screens. Compared to last year's model, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 reportedly has a better screen that's more scratch resistant, an improved hinge, and 5G connectivity.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does provide a bit of flash for professionals in industries where appearance matters, the skepticism about foldable devices for business use won't go away with this model.

Here's what business professionals need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. This article will be updated with the latest information about the device.

What is the Galaxy Z Fold2?

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is the second generation of Samsung's original folding phone, which folds vertically from a skinny front screen to an almost Square 7.6" internal screen. The Z Flip, Samsung's other folding phone, folds on a horizontal axis from a small square to a full-sized smartphone: Think of the Z Fold2 as the "phablet" version of a folding phone and the Z Flip as a regular smartphone made foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is designed to be a step up from the original, with improved internals, a new kind of folding glass screen, and a hinge that Samsung said will address many problems that the old one had.

Samsung also added a variety of new productivity features, discussed below, that it said are designed to make the Z Fold2 more practical as a business device, too. Productivity features may not be enough to make it worth the price ($1,999 USD) if Samsung's new screen and hinge technology don't address the problems that the first generation had.

Specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Internal display: 7.6" Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) folding display, 120Hz refresh rate

7.6" Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) folding display, 120Hz refresh rate External display: 6.2" 120Hz refresh rate

6.2" 120Hz refresh rate Dimensions: 2.67" x 6.26" x 0.6" (folded), 5.04" x 6.26" x 0.26" (unfolded)

2.67" x 6.26" x 0.6" (folded), 5.04" x 6.26" x 0.26" (unfolded) Storage: 256 GB

256 GB RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Cameras: 12MP ultrawide, wide, and telephoto lenses, 10MP cover and inner selfie cameras

12MP ultrawide, wide, and telephoto lenses, 10MP cover and inner selfie cameras Login security: Power button-integrated fingerprint reader, face recognition

Power button-integrated fingerprint reader, face recognition Battery: 4,500mAh dual battery (2,155 mAh and 2,345 mAh)

4,500mAh dual battery (2,155 mAh and 2,345 mAh) Charging: Fast charging compatible on wired and wireless, wireless power share

Fast charging compatible on wired and wireless, wireless power share Ports: USB-C (no headphone jack)

USB-C (no headphone jack) Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS

How has Samsung improved the Galaxy Z Fold2 over the first model?

Aside from the enhanced internals one would expect with a standard year-to-year upgrade, the Z Fold2 received several enhancements that Samsung said will make it a tougher, more reliable, more usable device.

The first is the internal folding screen, which was roundly cited as a critical weak spot of the original model, with creasing, cracking, no real scratch resistance, and general fragility all mentioned in various reviews.

The Z Fold2 has a new screen made of Samsung's UTG, similar to the screen in the Galaxy Z Flip, but its redesigned screen may not be the breakthrough Samsung claims. TechRepublic sister site CNET did note that the Z Flip is still quite fragile, and YouTube videos testing the hardness of the UTG screen on the Z Flip found it was still scorable with a fingernail.

Samsung also said it addressed the tactile feeling of the screen to make it "more pleasurable" to see and touch by rearranging the multiple layers of UTG and other materials that make up the folding screen.

Along with the new UTG screen, Samsung also redid the hinge design, which was another problem point on the first generation Z Fold because of how easily it trapped dust, dirt, and debris. The new hinge has a cam-and-sweeper design that doubles the amount of cams and sweepers from the Z Fold, and also supports Flex Mode, which allows the device to stay open at multiple angles for hands-free use.

Samsung said in its September 1 presentation about the Z Fold2 that it listened to user feedback that found the external screen was used more than the company thought. In response, the Z Fold2 has a larger, edge-to-edge 6.1" screen, up from the 4.6" screen of the first-generation model.

The internal screen also has eliminated the notch on the right side in favor of Samsung's hole-in-screen design that leaves a small pinhole for the selfie camera.

Should I buy the Galaxy Z Fold2?

Foldable devices are still a question mark for business users: Are they going to hold up to daily business use, or are they just gimmicks for early adopters and trend-setters?

The latter has been the case thus far, but Samsung is trying to break out of that mold with the Z Fold2, adding lots of productivity features that make use of its innovative design.

Two productivity features stand out on the Galaxy Z Fold2: App Continuity and advanced multitasking.

App Continuity is what Samsung calls a feature of some apps to automatically resize to fit the inside screen when being used on the cover. Apps like Mail, Spotify, YouTube, and others will have their interface extended and additional content visible when the device is opened, which could be great for professionals: See an email you need to respond to? Just open the device to get a full-featured editing space that's far more useful than what's visible on the external screen.

The one big drawback to this feature, like the Galaxy Z Fold2's flex mode, is that not all apps support it. Samsung mentioned a few (listed above), and it's possible that most if not all of Samsung's stock apps will support App Continuity and flex mode, but it remains to be seen if there will be widespread adoption of these features for the Galaxy

Galaxy Z Fold2, likely depending on how successful sales of the device are.

The big standout for those looking for a productivity reason to invest in the Galaxy Z Fold2 is how it handles multitasking. When the Galaxy Z Fold2 is open, three apps can be displayed simultaneously, with one taking up half the screen, and the other two sharing the remaining half. Rotating the device or holding and dragging will reposition them, and best of all there's a shortcut creation option to pair three frequently-used apps together for one-touch access to all three at once.

Multitasking shortcuts can be added to the homescreen, dock, or the slide-out multitasking bar that can be swiped open from the right edge.

When and where will the Galaxy Z Fold2 be available?

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are now available in the US, and the device officially launches on September 18.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, and buyers can also customize the hinge in five different colors: Blue, red, gold, silver, and black.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold2 starts at $1,999 USD, which is $20 more than the first-generation model. That price does come with Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Concierge program, which has perks that include:

On-demand customer service and consultation,

Six months of LinkedIn Premium



First-time screen replacement of $149



12 months of Founders Card benefits for preorders, six months after launch



A prepared meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant



Fairway Pass Elite golf club access



Six months of Obe Fitness online workouts



A discount on in-home hair service through Glamsquad



There is also a Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Fold2. The price is $3,299, and it comes with a Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Only 5,000 of Thom Browne edition will be made available worldwide.

