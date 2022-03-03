Whether you work from home or in an office, these headphones can help you tune out the world and be more productive.

The working world is changing. But whether you’re in-person, fully remote or in some kind of hybrid situation, one thing remains constant: You have to find your rhythm to do your best work. Sometimes that’s as easy as just finding the right chair to sit in or the right coffee shop. Other times, you need a little more help to find your zone. That’s where an elite pair of headphones like the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones can come in handy. Grab a pair on sale for just $127.98 (normally $159).

We all have different ways to get into our productivity zones. If for you that means music, then these headphones will help you retreat to a productive paradise thanks to outstanding noise cancellation. These headphones use six auto-adjusting microphones that activate when they detect noise to help eliminate distractions while still offering you a transparent mode to hear surroundings whenever you need to have a conversation with someone or listen for your stop on the train.

The Z7s use a Qualcomm AptX HD chipset and 40mm drivers to deliver awesome stereo sound to complement the noise cancellation features. You’ll immerse yourself in your favorite music as you churn through your workday (or commute) without having to worry about constantly running for a charge. They offer an industry-leading 45 hours of battery life on a single charge and charge back up in just 2.5 hours. Plus, the super comfortable memory foam ear cushions make them comfortable to wear all day long.

If the hype feels like too much to believe, take it from experienced users like Jessica M., who wrote that her pair, “Meets all the promises in the description. The sound quality is amazing, crisp sound, great bass, ANC works very well! Plus really convenient touch control.”

Get a pair of headphones that will help you do your best work all the time. Right now, the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale for 19% off $159 at just $127.98.

Prices are subject to change.

