You don't need to buy new to get the newest electronics. Save big on this 2014 MacBook Air when you buy refurbished.

You don’t need to constantly update yourself with the newest electronics. In fact, it’s downright irresponsible when you can get like-new electronics for a fraction of the price when you buy refurbished.

Refurbished electronics, like this 2014 Apple MacBook Air, have been previously used, returned to the factory, and repaired to work like new. They’ve been tested and re-released to the world working just as well as if you got them brand new. It’s an easy way to save hundreds of dollars. In the case of this MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5 256GB, you can save over $1,000.

The MacBook Air is perfect for remote workers who like to move around. This thin, lightweight laptop is easy to carry around with you despite a 13.3″ 1440p display that gives you a full HD screen to work, watch, game and more. It runs with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and offers 256GB of SSD storage allowing you to organize all of your photos, videos and important files without having to constantly resort to cloud options.

Whether you’re traveling abroad or you just like to work from the library or coffee shop, this MacBook Air is a great support system thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities.

Why pay full price on a new laptop when you can get a refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5 256GB for 79% off $1,399 at just $290.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.