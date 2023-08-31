Mail Backup X is one of the top-rated tools on the market for backing up and archiving your emails. It's just $40 for life this Labor Day weekend.

Email is a vital part of every business. It’s so crucial that losing access to your email or mistakenly deleting certain email messages could become a serious headache in your life. Why gamble with your most important assets? With a tool like Mail Backup X, you’ll have extra peace of mind, and you don’t have to break the bank to get it this Labor Day.

Mail Backup X has earned 4.3/5 stars on G2 and 4.8/5 stars on AppSumo and is trusted by more than 40,000 individuals and organizations worldwide.

This one-stop solution for mail backup, archiving, email management and mail conversion allows you to plan ahead and safeguard your email data in the event of an unforeseeable problem. The app works with major mail clients like Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird and Postbox, as well as mail services like Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, GMX, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange and any service that supports the IMAP protocol. It offers 100% privacy with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and your own private key so you can fully secure your personal data.

Mail Backup X allows you to quickly search and view your emails through an archive file viewer, highly compress archives to save storage space, and mirror your backups to cloud storage or on USB drives to have a secondary source of truth for your email. If something goes wrong, you can restore archives directly to the server account or a separate server account, and you’ll always receive premium support whenever you need it.

Don’t gamble with your email. Now through 11:59 pm PST on September 4, you can get Mail Backup X Individual Edition for 78% off; instead of $179, it is just $39.97 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.