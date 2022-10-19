These four software development courses in this training bootcamp will teach you the fundamentals you need to know, including Python and extreme programming.

The business world is digital, and companies rely on all kinds of software processes to ensure they’re operating smoothly and staying on the cutting edge. To do that, they need developers and project managers to make everybody’s lives easier.

But, are you lacking in the technical skills you need to manage the technical elements of a company? If so, it’s time to invest in The Software Development Processes Bootcamp Bundle.

This four-course bundle is geared toward non-technical managers who want to be able to successfully manage software development processes and projects. The courses are taught by Coding Gears, an organization with 10 years of experience delivering technical training online. Their instructors have worked for more than 20 years in a variety of technical fields, including software development and testing.

In this training bundle, you’ll get an introduction to software development methodologies, including the classic, waterfall, iterative and RUP models. You’ll become familiar with the pros and cons of each model before delving into agile project management fundamentals—one of the most common methodologies for technical project management.

Additionally, you’ll also step into extreme programming (XP), learning best practices, rules and activities for this close-quartered software development methodology. You’ll learn XP workflows, know when to use XP, and understand the pros and cons of different situations.

Finally, there’s a course on computer programming basics for non-programmers. You’ll understand the concepts without coding and begin your programming journey with a step-by-step, hands-on experience that introduces you to Python and shell programs to establish a foundation from which to build.

If you don’t know programming well enough, you’re limited as a project manager. Expand your horizons with The Software Development Processes Bootcamp Bundle, on sale for a limited time at just $19.

Prices and availability are subject to change.