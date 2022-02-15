Ever had a great idea for a video game? With this affordable bundle, you can start building it without learning a bunch of code.

While doing your due diligence on which programming languages you should learn in 2022 is great, having some fun is important too. Why not kill two birds with one stone? With The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle, you can learn some programming while building your very own games from scratch. It’s on sale for just $79.99 (normally $454).

We’ve all had a brilliant game idea from time to time, right? Now’s your chance to make it a reality. This bundle includes complete versions of GameGuru and AppGameKit Studio to help you start creating games quickly.

Truthfully, you don’t really even have to learn how to code to do it. That’s because GameGuru is a non-technical game maker that makes the game creation process a breeze for non-programmers and non-designers. With intuitive tools, you can browse a library of game-making assets like characters, weapons and other game items, and insert them into your game with ease. You can design characters and landscapes using pre-built items and start building and playing your game in just a few clicks. GameGuru also allows you to go deeper with a simple scripting language and custom modeling, without needing a ton of expertise.

If you do want to take your knowledge further, AppGameKit Studio is a more custom game creation experience. You can still drag and drop assets to visualize scenes but also go further into game logic and progress with AppGameKit Script. After building, debugging and playing, you can even publish your games to Steam, iOS, Android, and a host of other marketplaces in just a couple of clicks.

On top of the builders, you’ll also get a host of asset packs to get even more customized with your games. So, what are you waiting for? Get The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle for 82% off $454 at just $79.99 now.

Prices are subject to change.

Advertiser disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.