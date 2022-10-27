How to address quiet quitting, the state of IT budgets, IT pros looking for new jobs and more in this week’s roundup of the best tech news from TechRepublic.

This week’s news from TechRepublic mostly follows a theme that’s on everyone’s mind as inflation rises and companies begin to make cutbacks: How companies and IT pros are addressing happiness in the workplace.

How to generate a list of Microsoft Excel sheet names by exposing Power Query metadata

TL;DR: If you work primarily in Microsoft Excel, you’re likely to spend your days adding an infinite number of sheets to a single workbook to keep everything all in one place. When those sheets get unwieldy and you find yourself scrolling back and forth among tabs, it might be time to build a reference page.

IT budgets are not keeping up with inflation

TL;DR: Pessimism is on parade, as a Gartner survey of over 2,000 CIOs found that nominal IT budgets are set to increase by 5.1% globally and 4.8% in North America. Those percentages are not enough.

More than half of IT pros surveyed are likely to look for a new job over the next 12 months

TL;DR: The IT crowd is making its views loud and clear. Skillsoft surveyed almost 8,000 people to analyze IT salaries and certifications, find out what challenges the industry is facing and more.

10 highest-rated U.S. companies for work-life balance

TL;DR: Glassdoor is the one asking the questions, and it found that 71% of employees cited work-life balance as an important factor when searching for jobs and companies. We won’t reveal the firms who did well, but their employees had plenty of quotes to share.

Quiet quitting: Why leaders should address it as a trust problem

TL;DR: Patrick Gray offers some colorful commentary on this theme and provides leaders advice on how to gain their employees’ trust. Shout it from the rooftops if you want, but quiet quitting is a new term for an old leadership problem.

