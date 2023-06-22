TechRepublic and Jobbio’s Amply network, an innovative talent matching platform, are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership aimed at transforming the way tech professionals and employers connect within the digital landscape.

In today’s rapidly evolving tech industry, finding the perfect career opportunities can be daunting. However, TechRepublic and Jobbio’s Amply network have joined forces to tackle this challenge head-on, creating a seamless platform that bridges the gap between job seekers and employers, ultimately revolutionizing career opportunities in the tech sector.

By combining TechRepublic’s extensive industry knowledge and Jobbio’s innovative recruitment technology, this partnership will streamline the hiring process for employers while empowering job seekers to find their ideal positions with greater ease and efficiency.

TechRepublic, renowned for its comprehensive coverage of technology news, trends and insights, now offers a hub for professionals seeking to explore career opportunities in the tech industry.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in their shared mission to reshape the future of hiring and career development in the tech sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Tamara Scott, director of content for TechRepublic, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our innovative job board, a result of our partnership with Jobbio’s Amply network. This collaboration brings an unprecedented opportunity for tech professionals to explore and secure career opportunities within the ever-evolving tech industry. Together, we are revolutionizing the way tech professionals connect, unlocking a world of possibilities for career growth and advancement in the digital age.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jobbio CEO Stephen Quinn expressed excitement about the endless possibilities it presents: “We are delighted to announce this partnership. By combining the expertise between Jobbio’s Amply network and TechRepublic, we are revolutionizing how tech professionals discover career opportunities. Our goal is to empower talent and provide employers with the tools they need to build exceptional teams. Together, we will drive innovation and growth within the dynamic tech industry.”

Start browsing new opportunities today.