Save on tech services or switch to a lucrative new tech career in 2024 by training at your own pace to develop high-demand cybersecurity skills. On sale from 12/26 through 1/1.

Widespread cyberattacks have led to a shortage of cybersecurity professionals. That means, if you need a cybersecurity specialist for your business, they will be expensive and difficult to find. So if you’d like to cut your business expenses, or if you’re hoping to switch to a lucrative new tech career in 2024, you can now develop cybersecurity skills for just $29.97 through January 1 with The 2023 Complete Cyber Security Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle.

Total novices could start with the Learn Ethical Hacking: Beginner to Advanced course. It was designed specifically for beginners and includes an entire crash course in Python, so no previous tech experience is required.

That will set you up for The Complete Python Hacking Course: Beginner to Advanced, which shows you how to create custom tools and automated programs. You’ll learn everything from what needs to be done before testing to how to kick clients off networks in Practical Wireless Networks Hacking from Scratch.

For other courses, such as the Full Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Course, you may need to already be familiar with basic internet and web technologies such as HTTP, HTML, Document Object Models and more. Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bootcamp with Linux is perfect for preparing you to get an entry-level position in IT security.

AWS Security Management & AWS Security Specialist Course is a crowd favorite, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars by former students. Covering Amazon Web Services, it helps you develop the practical skills required for jobs in cloud development, networking, sales and more. The course is presented by Oak Academy, a company of tech experts specializing in cybersecurity, IT, coding, game development, mobile, app monetization and other critical areas.

Even if you haven’t taken the CompTIA Network+ and Security+ exams, you should be familiar with everything they cover before taking TOTAL: CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002). It teaches you how to plan and execute a pen test from beginning to end. Other courses include Learn Practical Hacking Using Metasploit from Scratch, Practical Hacking Using Raspberry Pi and Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus.

Get The 2023 Complete Cyber Security Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle while the price is dropped to $29.97, 77% off the regular $130 retail price, through January 1.

Prices and availability are subject to change.