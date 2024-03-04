TL;DR: Stay up-to-date with the latest in cybersecurity with this seven-course e-learning bundle at $39.99 — that’s just $6 per course.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses and individuals face unprecedented cybersecurity challenges, making it crucial for professionals like yourself to stay ahead of the curve. Whether you’re hoping to start a career in this field or find ways to safeguard your personal or business information, you might want to take advantage of this e-learning bundle.

The 2024 Cybersecurity Mastermind Training Bundle includes seven e-courses covering both essential topics and hands-on applications. You can get lifetime access and take the courses at your leisure for just $39.99 (reg. $300).

Did you know that there’s a cyberattack around every 39 seconds, on average? That’s why cybersecurity professionals are in such strong demand, and why you should stay informed to protect yourself or your business.

Here’s just a few key concepts and practical applications from this e-learning package:

Red Team training: Focus on offensive security, conducting penetration tests and identifying vulnerabilities.

Focus on offensive security, conducting penetration tests and identifying vulnerabilities. Blue Team training: Work on offensive security, monitoring and responding to cyberattacks.

Work on offensive security, monitoring and responding to cyberattacks. Smart contract security: Secure and audit smart contracts, enhancing security of decentralized applications on platforms like Ethereum.

Secure and audit smart contracts, enhancing security of decentralized applications on platforms like Ethereum. Bug bounty hunting: Find and report bugs in web applications.

Find and report bugs in web applications. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Implementation: Implement and manage an Information Security Management System, ensuring compliance with international standards.

Implement and manage an Information Security Management System, ensuring compliance with international standards. ChatGPT for cybersecurity: Utilize the AI chatbot to develop and implement security policies, conduct risk assessments and manage security incidents.

Each course is led by certified instructor Mohamed Atef, a senior penetration testing specialist and ICT consultant with more than 20 years of teaching experience. His instruction is rated at 4.3 out of 5 stars for helping students advance their careers or secure their own security systems.

