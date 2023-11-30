Revolutionize The Way You Edit Photos With Luminar Neo, on Sale For $149.97

As an extended Cyber Monday deal, use the power of AI to seamlessly edit photos with a user-friendly interface you can enjoy for life — plus, helpful add-ons.

Looking for the perfect gift for the creative in your life? Or, maybe it’s you. Luminar Neo is a user-friendly photo-editing software designed for photography enthusiasts, offering a blend of ease and innovation with its AI-driven tools. Luminar Neo stands out by utilizing popular LuminarAI tools while including advanced technologies and improvements. Along with helpful add-ons meant to enhance color, lighting, backgrounds and more, this Luminar Neo lifetime bundle is on sale for Cyber Monday — get it for just $149.97 from now through December 3rd.

This software has an intuitive and user-friendly interface that makes it suitable for users of all skill levels and carries an App Store rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Luminar Neo offers wide compatibility for Windows as well as macOS, and can also be used as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom. It features multiform presets for quick, professional-level results.

The full version of Luminar Neo boasts a range of features:

EnhanceAI: generates naturally stunning results with a slider

SkyAI: offers instant sky replacement

RelightAI: allows for control of lighting in photos

Erase function: effortlessly removes unwanted objects

Additional features include SkinAI for automatic skin enhancement and retouching, CompositionAI for automated photo composition, adjustment, cropping and perspective, Supercontrast for precise tonal contrast adjustment and StructureAI for detailed image clarity adjustments.

Luminar Neo also has new extensions to further enhance its capabilities, like Panorama Stitching for creating stunning panoramas from multiple photos or videos, Magic LightAI for adjusting light sources, SupersharpAI for balanced compositions and many more. Plus, check out these helpful add-ons included in this bundle: light reflections overlay, color harmony LUTs, wintertime overlay, frosty winter LUTs, tranquil dawn skies and tender blushing skies.

Also featured in this bundle is a video course titled Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo. This instructional video walks you through using all of Luminar’s features and capabilities to their fullest potential.

Shop this Cyber Monday deal until December 3rd at 11:59 pm PT, and grab a Luminar Neo lifetime bundle for just $149.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.