Windows logo keyboard shortcuts: The complete list

By in Software on March 25, 2019, 3:56 PM PST

The Windows logo key, which is common on most keyboards these days, can be a powerful tool if you know the right shortcuts. Here's an updated list to speed your work.

When it comes to keyboard shortcuts in Microsoft Windows 10, I admit to being a bit of a novice. I fall back on the menu system—or now that it's available by default in Windows 10, I use the Cortana search box located on the Start Menu. But as the following list shows us, there are definitely opportunities for increased efficiency within the matrix of keyboard shortcuts.

One of the more powerful, and probably least used, set of keyboard shortcuts involves the Windows logo key, which is common on most keyboards packaged with a Windows-based personal computer these days. Table A offers a rundown of these productivity-boosting shortcuts.

Table A (Source: Microsoft)

Key combination

Action

Windows logo key Open or close the Start menu
Windows logo key + Pause Display the System Properties dialog box
Windows logo key + D Display the desktop
Windows logo key + M Minimize all windows
Windows logo key + Shift + M Restore minimized windows to the desktop
Windows logo key + E Open Computer
Windows logo key + F Start a Feedback dialog
Ctrl+Windows logo key + F Search for computers (if you're on a network)
Windows logo key + L Lock your computer or switch users
Windows logo key + R Open the Run dialog box
Windows logo key + T Cycle through programs on the Taskbar
Windows logo key + number Start the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number. If the program is already running, switch to that program.
Shift+Windows logo key + number Start a new instance of the program pinned to the taskbar in the position indicated by the number
Ctrl+Windows logo key + number Switch to the last active window of the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number
Alt+Windows logo key+ number Open the Jump list for the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number
Windows logo key + Tab Cycle through programs on the Taskbar by using Aero Flip 3-D
Ctrl+Windows logo key + Tab Use the arrow keys to cycle through programs on the Taskbar by using Aero Flip 3-D
Ctrl+Windows logo key + B Switch to the program that displayed a message in the notification area.
Windows logo key + V Open the Clipboard app
Windows logo key + Up Arrow Maximize the window
Windows logo key + Left Arrow Maximize the window to the left side of the screen
Windows logo key + Right Arrow Maximize the window to the right side of the screen
Windows logo key + Down Arrow Minimize the window
Windows logo key + Home Minimize all but the active window
Windows logo key + Shift + Up Arrow Stretch the window to the top and bottom of the screen
Windows logo key + Shift + Left Arrow or Right Arrow Move a window from one monitor to another
Windows logo key + P Choose a presentation display mode
Windows logo key + G Open the Game bar
Windows logo key + U Open Ease Of Access Center
Windows logo key + X Open the context menu for the Start button
Windows logo key +. or +; Open the Emojis window
Windows logo key + Ctrl + M Open the Magnifier app

