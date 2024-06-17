TL;DR: Help companies run more efficiently with The Complete 2024 Project Management Certification Training Bundle, now just $39.99.

Operational efficiency is the name of the game in 2024. Every business is looking to operate as leanly as possible, reducing costs without sacrificing quality. Project managers are a major asset in that constant struggle. These efficiency experts help ensure that projects stay on schedule and under budget, limiting waste and optimizing productivity and resource allocation. That’s why they’re regularly paid six-figure salaries.

If you're interested in a lucrative and interesting new career

What’s included

This five-course bundle is led by IDUNOVA, an online education organization with more than 20 years of experience teaching students IT and more relevant subjects. Across these five courses, you’ll delve into some of today’s most important project management topics and study to pass the requisite certification exams you’ll need to build a career.

There are three courses focused on aspects of the Project Management Institute curriculum. You’ll focus on organizational change management, helping companies navigate planned and unexpected changes in a project. Plus, you can delve into study materials for the PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) and PMI Project Management Professional (PMP) exams, which are rated 4.1/5 and 4.46/5 stars, respectively.

The bundle also offers study materials for the more entry-level Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) and CompTIA Project+ (PK0-005), giving you a well-rounded skill set to manage projects in business development, marketing, IT and many other departments and industries.

