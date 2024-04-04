TL;DR: Get lifetime access to The Premium Python Programming Mega Certification Bundle for just $39.97 through April 7th.

Python is known as the most versatile programming language around. It also happens to be the easiest to learn. If you want to start your coding journey, the Premium Python Programming Mega Bundle is probably your best bet.

This collection of 14 top-rated courses covers a wide range of Python skills, with no experience required. It’s worth $196, but you can get the bundle for just $39.97 through April 7th.

What you’ll learn

Whether you’re aiming to automate business processes or step up your professional skills, learning how to code with Python is a good idea. This powerful programming language is easy to pick up and powerful enough to handle a range of tasks — from data visualization to web scraping.

You can think of the Premium Python Programming Mega Bundle as the ultimate crash course. Through 113 hours of hands-on video tutorials, you can learn how to code with Python and build your projects from scratch.

The content covers a wide range of use cases, including building your own GUI and experimenting with machine learning. You also discover how to work with libraries and packages, such as creating web maps with Folium and compiling data visualizations with Bokeh.

The training is based around projects, meaning you get hands-on experience. You learn from popular instructors like Joseph Delgadillo, a best-selling course maker who has helped over one million students to date. Those students have left him glowing reviews too. Delgadillo has 4.3/5 stars on Udemy.

Get lifetime access to The Premium Python Programming Mega Certification Bundle for just $39.97 through April 7th.

Prices and availability are subject to change.