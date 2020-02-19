Learning in the flow of work through non-linear training will lead to stronger developers in 2020.

2020: Employees should be learning in the flow of work, not from A to Z

As enterprises face digital transformation, training IT professionals to develop cutting-edge skills and maintain knowledge is critical. Here's the list of the top 20 IT training companies, in no particular order, from the business resource Training Industry.

O'Reilly: O'Reilly's training platform, which is a combination of online and in-person experiences, offers tech professionals the opportunity to learn and hone skills in programming, security, DevOps, cloud, and more, connecting the dots between how trends affect business plans.

Fast Lane: More than 60 countries across the globe have partnered with the Fast Lane Group, taking advantage of its tech and business training and consulting offerings--which span from cloud to cybersecurity to digital transformation to mobility.

ROI Training: Cloud certification prep workshops, which cover Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, are offered at ROI Training. You can take them with an instructor, or teach yourself--and the skill level is customizable.

CGS: For the third time in a row, CGS, which has been around for more than three decades, is on Training Partners' list. CGS delivers "innovative, custom learning solutions essential in scaling people, processes, and performance," the report states. You can learn AI, AR, VR, ML, and gamification skills through both online and in-person training sessions.

Arrow Electronics (Arrow ECS Education): IT vendors have been using Arrow ECS Education as an educational tool, covering a vast range of material delivered through cutting edge technology.

LearnQuest: Enterprise and government agencies are using LearnQuest as a tool to help strategize and take action. The training is a blended approach, and the courses include: cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence (AI), DevOps and Blockchain, and more.

NIIT: NIIT can "design, develop, and deliver virtually any technology, customer education service or solution, customized to the needs of the technology, audience, geographic distribution, regional requirements, and scale at hand," the report states.

LinkedIn Learning: We're all familiar with LinkedIn for networking, but did you know it's also a training platform? LinkedIn Learning takes advantage of users' job history, connections, social profiles, and inferred skills--and the data from their peers––to personalize lesson recommendations.

Skillsoft: Enterprises are leaning on tools like Skillsoft to help bring their employees up to speed in a time of digital transformation. This platform offers certificate exams, on top of its online learning content.

Learning Tree International: Learning Tree describes its program as a "holistic, blended learning approach," which it believes is stronger than either online or classroom alone.

ExitCertified (Tech Data): Tech Data Education and Training offers its IT training services--Tech Data Academy and ExitCertified--in over 60 countries, working with AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, RedHat, SAP, VMWare, and more.

GP Strategies: GP Strategies aims to improve employee and business performance by helping employees harness technology to achieve greater business results.

Udemy for Business: Udemy for Business offers more than 3,500 on-demand learning courses to prepare employees for the future.

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers: New Horizons' IT and business training solutions has offered training to companies from Microsoft to Cisco to CompTIA and VMware.

Infosec: Infosec provides tools for IT and security professionals to guard against cybercrime.

Firebrand Training: Firebrand offers more than 700 courses, from project management to cybersecurity.

The Training Associates: TTA works with global corporations to help promote and develop best practices and new strategies for IT skill development.

ONLC Training Centers: ONLC Training Centers provides virtual instructor-led training (VILT) across the US and offers a library of content for self-learning.

Pluralsight: Pluralsight aims to help IT professionals spur product development and increase productivity.