TL;DR: Develop the skills you need to advance in the lucrative cybersecurity field with The 2023 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle — it’s currently on sale for just $80.

You now have the opportunity to develop advanced cybersecurity skills at your own pace with The 2023 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle. Best of all, it’s on sale right now for only $79.99 at TechRepublic Academy.

Cyber attacks are on the rise, according to security professionals, which means demand is too high. To help serve that demand for your business and potentially for others, you can dive into this advanced cybersecurity course bundle.

What’s included

NIST

If your goal is to work for the United States government, then the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course will be an enormous help in getting your foot in that particular door. The Risk Management Framework was designed by the US government to create a secure and efficient process for integrating its privacy, security and cyber supply chain management activities.

CISSP

Learn what you need to pass exams for highly respected certifications, such as CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional). You’ll become thoroughly familiar with the professional ethics and security measures required for the confidentiality and availability of information, as well as how to assess and test the effectiveness of security measures and software.

CASP+

Two courses will cover everything necessary to obtain the coveted CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner certification (CASP+). Technical specialists aspiring to higher-level positions in the cybersecurity field can learn to design, engineer, implement and integrate the most secure solutions for complex environments within the requirements of risk and compliance. The CAS-300 course is a student favorite, with a 4.4 out of 5 average rating.

CISM

Independent nonprofit association ISACA offers an advanced Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification to validate your capability to develop and manage an information security program on an enterprise level. The course in this bundle provides the information you need to pass that exam.

These courses are offered by College — a pioneering leader in the online learning marketplace that provides comprehensive IT education. The company has helped train more than 700,000 students around the world.

It’s easy enough to bypass website restrictions to control data for your own purposes these days. Now you can advance in the lucrative cybersecurity field by learning how to control security at an enterprise level.

Get The 2023 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle while it’s on sale for only $79.99.

Prices and availability subject to change.