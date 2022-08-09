Sure, cloud storage is more affordable than ever, and it’s a convenient way to organize your files and keep your devices’ hard drives running more smoothly. But if you want more ready access to your files as well as a massive amount of space, then a Portable SSD External Hard Drive 2TB may be a better choice for you.

This external hard drive is an outstanding mobile database for all of your important files that you don’t want on your computer but you don’t want to have readily available. The hard drive offers plug-and-use compatibility so you don’t need to worry about installing any software or drivers and supports Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices. Thanks to USB 3.1 high-speed transmission and a Type-C interface, you’ll enjoy ultra-fast data transfer speeds in a portable hard drive that makes it easy to move data around and get on your way.

This hard drive offers read speeds up to 43MB/s, write speeds up to 37MB/s and a PC+Aluminum shell for a durable build that will stand the test of time.

When you need a little flexibility with your data transfer, an external hard drive is a great asset. It’s also fantastic for backing up important data and content when you need to. Get this 2TB portable hard drive for 12% off $40 at just $34.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.