Not only can it make your life easier, it can also make you healthier. It’s antimicrobial, waterproof and on sale.

The past few years have seen a massive impact on the business world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest change, of course, has been the rise of remote work. Now, many employees don’t want to return, preferring to pursue remote work as a job perk.

If you’re one of those employees, however, you need a home office setup that offers the same convenience and performance as your office station. But it should also be safe in these days of viral infection. Fortunately, the AZIO KM535 Antimicrobial Waterproof Keyboard & Mouse Bundle checks off both the performance and safety boxes. It’s on sale for just $44.99 (normally $59).

This keyboard and mouse combo is crafted with antimicrobial materials to prevent the growth of bacteria and germs that could potentially be harmful to your health. Plus, they have an IP66 waterproof rating that protects everything from internal water damage just in case you happen to be a little clumsy sometimes. That also makes both devices particularly easy to clean.

Beyond the protection to (and from) yourself, the ultra-durable keyboard has a membrane key that produces quiet clicks, and the mouse has a 1,000 DPI Optical Sensor to provide smooth, responsive performance and precise tracking on most surfaces. The keyboard also offers multimedia hotkeys to easily program and access your favorite shortcuts to streamline performance as you work. That’s part of the reason this AZIO bundle has earned a solid 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

Upgrade your home office while protecting yourself from harmful bacteria. Right now, the AZIO KM535 Antimicrobial Waterproof Keyboard & Mouse Bundle is on sale for 25% off $59 at just $44.99.

Prices are subject to change.