Without the right tools, unlocking actionable insights from large volumes of data can be a complex and protracted process for enterprises. TIBCO and MuleSoft are tools that help users build and maintain their data pipelines.

What is TIBCO?

TIBCO is a data science solution that accelerates enterprises’ return on investment on their data science initiatives through a collaborative analytic workflow builder. This workflow builder uses big data environments such as Hadoop to transform data into insight.

TIBCO helps enterprises to unlock the hidden potential of their data and make their big data infrastructures more valuable.

What is MuleSoft?

MuleSoft is a tool that unifies data to provide a unified view of customers, create connected experiences and automate business processes. MuleSoft delivers a lightweight, open-source platform to simplify data integration.

The data integration tools make it simple for enterprises to share, migrate, synchronize and manage their data. It uses API-led connectivity to lead enterprises to their business transformation goals.

TIBCO vs. MuleSoft: Feature comparison

Feature TIBCO MuleSoft SaaS sources <10 Approx 70 Database replication Incremental and full table Incremental Data sharing ability No Yes Connection to data warehouses Yes Yes Customer ability to add new data sources No Yes

Head-to-head comparison: TIBCO vs. MuleSoft

Analytics and machine learning

TIBCO provides a wide range of advanced data analytics features such as predictive analytics, machine learning and full-spectrum analytics. TIBCO has an exhaustive collection of data mining and machine learning algorithms that enable businesses to model, manipulate and leverage big data for their use cases.

TIBCO has a code-free interface that takes advantage of automation to guide users through data exploration, data transformation and predictive modeling and evaluation. Enterprises can empower their workforces with thousands of algorithms and functions like regression, decision trees, clustering, forecasting, multivariate statistics, neural networks, graph/network analysis, text analytics, design of experiments and statistical process control that can be simply accessed through built-in nodes. Plus, it allows users to embed predictive models, text analytics and business rules into business processes.

MuleSoft provides users with real-time insight into the performance of their APIs using pre-built charts. This allows users to monitor performance, errors, compliance and latency easily. The resultant metrics provide developers with insight to constantly observe and improve API quality.

With MuleSoft, enterprises can analyze their customer behavior through tracking key usage metrics spanning APIs, status codes, methods and more. API analytics provides three types of analytics: API viewing analytics, API events analytics and charted metrics.

Additionally, MuleSoft carries out data mapping using machine learning. It carries out machine learning on the data mappings from the application network graph to generate automatic data mapping recommendations. By suggesting transformations and providing users with the ability to customize them to their business processes, these recommendations expedite development for enterprises.

Data management

TIBCO provides master data management tools to enable its users to create one place for assets, locations, products, customers, suppliers, reference data and more. TIBCO offers multiple methods to integrate and distribute master and reference data. Reference data management helps users manage and link public and private reference data such as country and postal codes as well as financial hierarchies. Anything 360 provides flexible and trusted views of data.

For data modeling, TIBCO provides agile and model-driven modeling. It uses semantic models to capture attributes, objects and relationships. TIBCO provides data quality dashboards, validation rules for on-demand or real-time control and a matching engine with survivorship and stewardship. Its stewardship features a self-service UI for authoring and searching, digital asset management and graph visualization. And, it has data lifecycle features to manage future, present and past master data versions.

MuleSoft offers enterprises numerous products to connect heterogeneous cloud, mobile, SaaS applications and on-premises systems. Mule Enterprise Service Bus is a MuleSoft product that future-proofs data integration for cloud and on-premises data management.

MuleSoft also provides dataloader.io to ease data management with an intuitive data loading tool to import, export and delete data in and out of Box and Salesforce.

Through the DataWeave module, MuleSoft gives a fully native framework to query and transform data. Users can handle integration in batch or real-time. They can also take a template-driven approach to codify the most routine integration patterns.

Collaboration features

TIBCO provides a collaborative platform to involve both IT and business stakeholders in data science operations. The platform is engineered to assist business owners to determine their analytics goals in a manner that can be translated into machine learning models. Business users have real-time visibility all through their projects without having to use multiple tools or solely receive status reports from various teams.

Its collaboration features assist enterprises to organize business end-users, application developers, data scientists and more alongside processes to successfully deploy data science solutions. Cross-team collaboration is augmented by extensible tools that support automation and reusable analytics pipelines.

MuleSoft’s collaboration features are characterized by user grouping mechanisms enabling collaboration and reuse. MuleSoft combines organizational users and business groups to provide flexible access management regardless of business structure. Aside from the ability to manage users and permissions across various business groups and set global permissions, users can share connectors, templates, APIs and more assets from the MuleSoft ecosystem with a specific group of users.

Choosing between TIBCO and MuleSoft

As TIBCO proves to be a much more extensive solution, it would be better suited to cater to the needs of larger organizations. However, MuleSoft is easier to set up and use in comparison to TIBCO. Regardless of all the common features between the two tools, for data science projects, TIBCO stands out because it has a distinct data science suite.