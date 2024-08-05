Python, the number one programming language in the TIOBE Programming Language Community Index in August, has further solidified its place at the top.

Python moved from 16.12% points in July to 18.04% in August, a major jump. This follows an equally remarkable year-over-year jump of 4.71%. Overall, the top 10 list saw some movement near the bottom, with SQL continuing with its upward momentum that started in May.

The TIOBE Programming Community Index shows trends in programming languages based on search engine volume.

Python approaches record lead ahead of C++

“It is likely that it is Python’s next step to become the most popular programming language ever,” wrote TIOBE Software CEO Paul Jansen in the monthly release of the TIOBE Index.

Python holds an 8% lead over the second language on the list, C++. Jansen said that gap is “almost a record.” To break that record, the difference between the two languages’ rankings would need to reach 9.55%, the lead Java had over C in November 2016.

“In summary, Python’s hegemony is now undeniable,” Jansen wrote.

“Is there any new language expected to come close to Python soon?” Jansen wrote. “Possible contenders Rust and Kotlin are approaching the TIOBE index top 10 fast, but it will take a lot of time before they become a real threat to Python.”

Rust sits at number 14. Kotlin sits at 18, a dramatic increase year-over-year from 27, where it sat in August 2023.

When TechRepublic asked about Python’s popularity in March, Jansen attributed it in part to “an incredible need for new programmers,” who often search for Python since it is one of “the languages with gentle learning curves.”

Other changes in the TIOBE Index in August

C++ and C stayed in second and third place in August. Farther down the index, SQL rose from 10th place to seventh. Fortran took over 10th place, a drop from ninth for the venerable language.