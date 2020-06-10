Top 10 emerging technologies of 2020: Winners and losers

Artificial intelligence and 5G will drive the technology revolution, according to CompTIA.

Image: imaginima / Getty Images

Technology solutions built around artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G offer the most immediate opportunities for tech firms to generate new business and revenue, according to CompTIA's third annual Top 10 Emerging Technologies report released on Wednesday.

Each year, the Emerging Technology Community of CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry, releases its list of the top emerging technologies.

SEE: Managing AI and ML in the enterprise 2020: Tech leaders increase project development and implementation (TechRepublic Premium)

"Our ranking represents a consensus viewpoint that emerged after some spirited debate and discussion with the community," said Michael Haines, director of partner incentive strategy and program design for Microsoft and chair of the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community, in a press release.

"We're not proposing that every solution provider and channel partner needs to immediately add these technologies to their menu of products and services," Haines added. "But these innovations will have a sweeping impact on the business of technology. Companies need to prepare now for the changes ahead."

AI and 5G each moved up one spot from last year's list. The Internet of Things (IoT), which claimed the top spot in 2019, dropped to third on this year's list. Augmented and virtual reality and biometrics also moved up, while blockchain and robotics slipped a bit.

Some technologies such as 3D printing and drones fell completely off the list, after claiming a spot since the list began in 2018, while Natural Language Processing made its first appearance.

Top 10 emerging technologies for 2020

Here are the top 10 emerging technologies:

AI 5G IoT Serverless Computing Biometrics Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Blockchain Robotics Natural Language Processing Quantum Computing

Top 10 emerging technologies from 2019

In 2019, these were the top 10:

IoT AI 5G Serverless Computing Blockchain Robotics Biometrics 3D Printing Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Drones

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see

DevOps: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Technology in education: The latest products and trends (free PDF) (TechRepublic download)

Hiring Kit: Autonomous Systems Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

Technology that changed us: The 1970s, from Pong to Apollo (ZDNet)

These smart plugs are the secret to a seamless smart home (CNET)

The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)

Tom Merritt's Top 5 series (TechRepublic on Flipboard)