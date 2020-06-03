Top 5 note-taking apps

Notion, Bear, Evernote, Coda, and Microsoft all offer apps to help you take notes and stay organized. Tom Merritt highlights five note-taking apps to consider.

If you have a great note-taking app that does everything you want, good for you. Most of us like the one we have, at best, but always have a few features we're wishing would come along. What you may or may not have realized is note-taking apps are getting competitive again. Here are five note-taking apps to take note of.

Notion. This collaboration tool integrates kanban boards, tasks, wikis, and databases. The company describes it as a file management tool. It has apps on most platforms and works on the web. Notion has a free plan with unlimited notes and the community has a range of templates for journaling, book lists, recipes, and more. Bear. This app is only for iOS and MacOS. It's pretty simple with three panes for current notes, previous notes, and pinned notes and tags. It has fewer features than competitors, but works fast. You can download for free and pay for extra features like encryption.

Evernote. Yes, it's old and doesn't have the same team running it, but it's still one of the most popular note-taking apps out there for a reason. It handles notes, organization, tasks, archiving, and many other features. It's cross-platform and free to use with monthly limits you can pay to remove.

Coda. It uses the metaphor of a document with the promise of bringing workflow, spreadsheet, and text features all into one app. It can be used to do lists, project management, bug tracking, and more with loads of templates you can share. The free plan limits the number of documents and automations you can make.

Microsoft Fluid Workspaces and Components. This now open source technology lets you use any office app for real-time collaboration. You can embed components, like tables, lists, agendas, and such without leaving the app you're in and they will update automatically when co-authors change them wherever they are. Microsoft open sourced it to encourage developers to add their apps to the ecosystem of real-time collaboration.



Maybe you're happy with text edit--and that's fine if you are. But, if you're looking for something new, I hope these notable choices help you tick one more thing off your to-do list.

