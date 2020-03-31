Top 5 project portfolio management tools

These first-rate project portfolio management tools can help your organization excel.

A portfolio manager's job is stressful--you have to monitor changing strategic goals and oversee and manage an entire project portfolio. Success hinges on sound leadership, a dedicated team, and a robust project portfolio management (PPM) solution. These top-rated cloud-based PPM tools can help you make smart decisions, achieve ROI, and boost your team's performance.

These cloud PPM solutions appear in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, and each one offers customizable portfolio dashboards and reporting capabilities, and is accessible from mobile devices.

Changepoint Changepoint is a user-focused suite of solutions that helps perfectly align company-wide initiatives with your high-level strategy. It helps your leadership team make informed and innovative business decisions that maximize resource utilization, improve financial control, and align outcomes and revenue to corporate goals. Contact Changepoint for pricing.



Key features of Changepoint include: Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and PPM that visually align strategy with initiatives

360-degree resource management, offering end-to-end resource planning and balancing

Project intake tools to help prioritize and roadmap new projects, based on strategic goals

Clarizen Clarizen is a PPM solution that helps accelerate your team's performance by ensuring your workforce is connected and engaged, regardless of where they are across the enterprise. It focuses on establishing a clear line of sight across your organization's entire portfolio. Clarizen offers an Enterprise and Unlimited edition; for pricing details, contact Clarizen.



Key features of Clarizen include: An in-context collaboration tool that helps centralize all communication and resources

Configurable workflows that are built around your business needs

A flexible user interface that accommodates each user's unique needs

KeyedIn Projects KeyedIn Projects is focused on transforming portfolio visibility and alignment to maximize the return on your investment. Based on your resource capability and financial constraints, KeyedIn helps you to easily select and prioritize projects across the entire organization. Contact KeyedIn Projects for pricing. Key features of KeyedIn Projects include: IT portfolio management to ensure your PMO is working on the right projects

A work management tool to help teams collaborate and gain real-time project visibility

IT governance tools to meet your specific compliance standards

Planview Planview helps you focus on the strategic outcomes that have meaning and empower your teams to perform at their best. It connects strategy to delivery, with an end-to-end enterprise portfolio management and work management solution. Planview offers a professional and enterprise pricing model; for pricing details, contact Planview.



Key features of Planview include: Demand management and portfolio planning to gauge project demand and handle requests

Program management and road mapping to define top-down timeframes

Resource management and capacity planning to define and balance capacity and demand

