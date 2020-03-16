Top 5 trends in automation

Keeping up with what's new in automation can be a challenge. Tom Merritt talks about five trends to know about in automation.
Automation is happening, but where and how fast? We have you covered. Here are five trends to know about in automation.
- We're in the first wave of automation. PwC estimates automation will replace around 3% of jobs this decade (PDF). Wave two will begin late in the decade, affecting clerical and administrative work more. They expect the big disruption in the mid-2030s when up to 30% of jobs will be at risk.
- We can choose for the transition to be rough or smooth. McKinsey suggests protection for wages and investment in infrastructure are essential. Attempts to slow the progress of automation will restrict the benefits and extend problems for those being disrupted.
- Robotic process automation is hot. Forrester expects RPA will be a $2.9 billion market by 2021. Expect more pitches for and more implementations of software robots automating your process in 2020.
- A gap is coming. The World Economic Forum's 2018 Future of Jobs report said 50% of companies surveyed expected automation to reduce its full-time workforce by 2022; 39% said it would add productivity-enhancing roles.
- AI's big use is automation. I know you expected this, but Gartner asked to be sure, and its survey found out that automating repetitive manual tasks was the top reason for investing in artificial intelligence (AI). 66% of respondents listed it; number two (63%) was to improve the customer experience.
Automation is one of those words that we should try not to be scared of, but instead be prepared for.
