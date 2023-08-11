Looking for an alternative to Google Authenticator? Here's our comprehensive list covering the top competitors and alternatives to help you find your best fit.

Top 6 Google Authenticator Alternatives in 2023

Multifactor authentication is one of the most effective ways to enhance security, and with the rise of apps such as Google Authenticator, the authentication method has become easier to deploy.

However, whether due to privacy concerns, a lack of updates (especially when it comes to open-source options), or simply preference, many choose to avoid Google Authenticator.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of competitors on the market, each with distinct advantages. Here are some of the top Google Authenticator alternatives.

Top Google Authenticator alternatives: Comparison table

Product name Pricing Key Features Microsoft Authenticator: Best for a 'big name' option Free 2FA/MFA support

Passwordless sign-in

Push notifications

Twilio Authy: Best for backups and multiple device $0.05 per successful verification plus standard fees per channel 2FA/MFA support

Multi-device sync

Soft token and backup

Time-based, one-time password

Cisco Duo: Best for enterprises Free up to 10 users

Essentials : $3/User/Month Advantage: $6/user/Month- Premium: $9/User/Month

Risk-based authentication

Single sign on

Passwordless authentication

Complete device visibility Yubico Security Key: Best for a physical security key Yubico security keys are available in different models and configurations, each with varying prices. The pricing depends on factors such as the model, connectivity (USB-A, USB-C, NFC, etc.), and features of the 2FA aupport

FIDO2 and U2F support

Multi-protocol support

Physical security

FreeOTP: Best for an open-source alternative Free 2FA

Open-source software

Time-Based One-Time Password

HMAC-Based One-Time Password LastPass: Best for single user password management Free

Premium plan is $3 per month, per account.

Families plan is $4 per month for up to six users. MFA

Auto-fill and form filling

Password storage

Secure notes and digital wallet

Microsoft Authenticator: Best for a ‘big name’ option

Available for both Android and iOS, Microsoft Authenticator offers a similar experience to Google’s, working with both Microsoft and non-Microsoft accounts.

No passwords are required. Accounts are accessible using a PIN code, fingerprint or face recognition. There’s also the option to backup credentials to the cloud, but this requires a personal Microsoft account, with iOS users also needing to link an iCloud account.

Pricing

Free and available for download from Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Features

Provides two-factor authentication.

Provides passwordless sign-in.

Supports push notifications.

Supports MFA.

Pros

2FA and MFA provide an extra layer of security.

Easy to use with Microsoft accounts and other supported services.

User-friendly interface with push notification approval for MFA.

Supports various authentication methods including biometrics and phone signin.

Cons

Not all services support Microsoft Authentication for 2FA or MFA, which limits its usage.

Users must have the app installed on their mobile device to use 2FA or MFA, which creates complications if the device is lost or unavailable.

Twilio Authy: Best for backups and multiple devices

Although they aren’t as big or widely known as Google or Microsoft, Twilio’s Authy app is one of the most impressive and feature-rich Google Authenticator alternatives. Twilio takes pride in the fact that their app can be used anywhere Google Authenticator can be used, meaning that those making the switch won’t hit any unexpected compatibility issues.

They offer their own distinct advantages with some major quality-of-life features that make it easier to securely access your data. The app is available on multiple platforms including iOS, Android and Chrome, with the ability to synchronize your 2FA tokens across them so they’re always there when you need them. You’re also able to view and edit your devices at any time, and to create securely encrypted backups in case any of them are ever lost or stolen.

Pricing

Twilio charges $0.05 per successful verification plus standard fees per channel for its basic version that includes 2FA, but custom pricing is offered for more advanced features.

Features

Two-factor authentication.

Multi-device sync.

Soft token and backup.

MFA.

Time-based, one-time password.

Pros

2FA and MFA support for various authentication methods.

Soft token feature eliminates the need for a physical hardware token.

Easy setup process and user-friendly interface.

Multidevice sync means users can access 2FA codes on different devices.

Cons

Advanced features and customization require the paid plan.

Cisco Duo: Best for enterprises

Some may find Cisco’s name a somewhat surprising inclusion on this list, as many associate them more with routers, internet phone systems and other hardware. They’re no slouch on the software side though, with Duo offering a very strong enterprise-level Google Authenticator alternative.

This MFA product comes as part of a suite of software, which can also be used to set up and manage other useful IT functionality such as remote access and access control. This feature is targeted to commercial customers though, and the pricing reflects that.

Although most alternatives to Google Authenticator are completely free but potentially relatively limited in terms of options, Duo can offer you a lot if you’re willing to pay for it. The free option, which Cisco advises is aimed towards individuals and very small teams, is most comparable to what Google offers and will be enough for many, though it faces stiff competition from the likes of Authy. If you want desktop access or many of the more specialized features Duo offers, or you have more than 10 users, you’ll need to pay per user. Prices start at $3 per user per month. That rises to $9 or potentially even higher depending on exactly which features you need.

Pricing

Free up to 10 users, Essentials is $3/user/month, Advantage is $6/user/month, Premium is $9/user/month.

Features

Risk-based authentication.

Single sign on.

Passwordless authentication.

Complete device visibility.

Pros

Comprehensive package for complete zero-trust access.

VPN-less remote access to private resources.

User-friendly and easy-to-use interface for both end users and administrators.

Complete device trust with endpoint protection check.

Cons

Expensive for organizations with a large number of users seeking to use advanced features.

May require additional setup and configuration, which could be challenging for nontechnical users.

Yubico Security Key: Best for a physical security key

This Google Authenticator alternative definitely offers something different. Rather than relying on an app installed on a phone or desktop, Yubico provides a physical key that serves as an authenticator. This key, which comes in USB-A and USB-C versions, will work out of the box with all of the major websites you’d expect it to, as well as common password managers and other software.

Usage is straightforward, the documentation is extensive and easy to understand, and the key itself feels very solid and durable. As well as the standard USB plug connectivity, tap-and-go authentication for mobile apps is included. Yubico does offer keys with even more features, such as the YubiKey Bio series, which integrates biometric security through the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor.

Pricing varies depending on the size of your organization and whether you’re looking to buy the keys with an upfront payment or if you choose to subscribe. Subscribing can definitely offer some savings to larger organizations, but individuals and smaller businesses who are confident they aren’t going to lose their keys may prefer to simply pay once and be done with it.

Pricing

Yubico security keys are available in different models and configurations, each with varying prices. The pricing depends on factors such as the model, connectivity (USB-A, USB-C, NFC, etc.) and features of the security key.

Features

Two-factor authentication.

FIDO2 and U2F support.

Multiprotocol support.

Physical security.

Pros

Strong authentication with FIDO2 and U2F support.

Compatible with various platforms and services, enhancing versatility and usability.

Provides a higher level of protection against account compromise.

Passwordless login, improving user experience and security.

Cons

Hardware security keys could be expensive for some.

The need to have the physical security key for authentication may make them less convenient compared to mobile-based authentication methods.

FreeOTP: Best for an open-source alternative

One complaint about Google Authenticator is that it’s no longer open-source, with the relevant repositories not updated for several years. This isn’t an issue with FreeOTP, however, as it’s completely open-source.

Available on both Android and iOS, this authentication app is relatively lightweight and minimalist, both in terms of user experience and features.

Pricing

Free

Features

2FA.

Open-source software

Time-Based One-Time Password.

HMAC-Based One-Time Password.

Pros

Accessible and transparent open-source software.

Strong 2FA support with TOTP and HOTP authentication methods.

Cross-platform availability for Android and iOS devices.

Works offline with no need for an internet connection during authentication, which enhances reliability.

Cons

Users must have their mobile device with them during login, which could be less convenient than hardware-based 2FA solutions.

The reliance on a mobile device could be a concern if the device is lost, damaged, or unavailable.

LastPass: Best for single user password management

LastPass is a trusted and widely used password manager designed to simplify and enhance password management. LastPass addresses password management challenges by offering a secure, centralized platform to store, generate, and autofill passwords, ensuring users maintain solid and unique passwords for each account without the burden of memorization.

With LastPass, users create a master password as the key to their encrypted password vault. Users can securely store login credentials for websites, applications and other online services within this vault. The master password is the only one users need to remember, eliminating the use of weak or repeated passwords. LastPass also provides the convenience of auto-filling login information, reducing the risk of typing errors and speeding up the login process.

One of LastPass’s standout features is its ability to generate highly secure passwords on the user’s behalf. These randomly generated passwords are complex and challenging to crack, effectively safeguarding accounts against hacking attempts.

Pricing

Free plan, Premium plan is $3 per month, per account, Families plan is $4 per month for up to six users.

Features

MFA.

Auto-fill and form filling.

Password storage.

Secure notes and digital wallet.

Pros

Strong password generation and auto-fill capabilities improve security and convenience.

Cross-platform support for various devices and operating systems.

MFA options enhance account protection.

Secure password sharing features facilitate collaboration among team members or family.

Cons

Users need to rely on a master password, making remembering and protecting it crucial.

Some key advanced features are available only in the premium plan.

How do I choose among Google Authenticator alternatives?

When choosing which solution is right for you, it’s important to consider your individual needs and circumstances. Depending on the size and nature of your business, you may need some of the additional features offered by a paid solution such as Cisco Duo, or you may not, in which case you can keep your costs down with a cheaper option. Other features such as the synchronization and backups of Authy or the physical keys of Yubico may swing your decision too.

While every option we’ve included offers an incredible level of security, it’s also important to go with an option you personally feel happy putting your trust in. Providing you do that, it’s hard to go wrong with any of these Authenticator alternatives.

Methodology

When making this list, we considered a range of factors to ensure that we would be bringing you the very best Google Authenticator alternatives. Some of the key areas where these apps and services had to stack up follow:

Reputation: The software must come from a trustworthy, reputable company.

Reliability: It’s also important that there is minimal downtime, to ensure that you’re always able to securely access your accounts and data when needed.

Features: The apps in our selection offer a range of features, and each was selected, in part, for its ability to meet the needs of specific users in ways that Google Authenticator and other alternatives cannot.

User Experience: While offering a high level of security and unique features is important, so is the user experience, so we gave precedence to options that are easy for users to use.

Value: Although some of our top picks are free, others aren’t; however, the paid options offer exceptional value provided you need and will take advantage of their additional features.

