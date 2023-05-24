Enterprise VPNs are critical for connecting remote workers to company resources via reliable and secure links to foster communication and productivity. Read about six viable choices for businesses.

One of the top challenges facing enterprise owners is ensuring secure remote connections to company networks and applications to stay safe from data breaches. Considering that a recent IBM report estimated that the average cost of a data breach in 2022 was an eye-shattering $4.35 million, it is no surprise that deploying enterprise-level virtual private networks (VPN) solutions has become a top priority for many businesses.

Enterprise VPN solutions provide a secure gateway for businesses to connect their employees to their corporate networks. With a VPN, all web traffic is encrypted and routed through a server, making it difficult for attackers to pry on online communications. Using a VPN can serve as a powerful first line of defense and assist in preventing cyber attacks on enterprises. Multi-factor authentication, disabling split tunneling, implementing a maximum connection-time window after which employees must re-authenticate and mandating complex, rotating passwords are several examples of how to bolster enterprise VPN security.

Given the proliferation of VPN solutions in the market, we thought it wise to round up a list of the top enterprise VPN solutions in 2023.

Top Enterprise VPN Solutions Comparison

The table below highlights some of the key features of enterprise VPN solutions and how they compare with one another.

Product Multifactor authentication Endpoint protection Log Analytics and reporting Cloud-based support Pricing CISCO AnyConnect Yes Yes Yes No Contact vendor for price Checkpoint secure remote access Yes Yes Yes web-based client or downloaded client Contact vendor for price SonicWall Global VPN Client Yes Yes Yes No Contact vendor for price Fortinet Forticlient Yes Yes Yes Yes Contact vendor for price Paloalto Global Protect Yes Yes Yes Client or clientless deployment Contact vendor for price ZScaler Private Access Yes Yes Yes Yes Contact vendor for price

Top enterprise VPN software for your business

Here is a breakdown of our top enterprise VPN software for business with their features, pros and cons.

1. Cisco AnyConnect: Best for easy setup Cisco AnyConnect is my current VPN client for my job. It uses multi-factor authentication and establishes a 24-hour usage window after which my connection drops and I am required to log in again. Fortunately, the client notifies me when the time window is nearly up as well as when it has expired so I’m not confused, wondering why I suddenly can’t access company systems. AnyConnect has many security options. It performs a system check on authentication to determine whether the workstation meets certain requirements like anti-malware software or corporate domain membership before it permits access to the company network. This ensures only company-managed systems are allowed on the VPN. AnyConnect can block access to untrusted servers, display security products installed, and run diagnostics to gather information for analysis and troubleshooting. It disables split tunneling, meaning when you’re connected to the VPN you can only access corporate resources and nothing on your local home network or the internet. Features Allows access to the enterprise network, from any device, at any time, in any location.

Provides visibility and insight into endpoint behavior.

Offers multi-factor authentication.

Offers always-on support. Pros It is easy to download and install.

It can be used on multiple devices.

Provides great customer support. Cons There is no free trial.

Lacks kill switch capability. Pricing Check the vendor for pricing. Visit Cisco AnyConnect

2. Checkpoint Secure Remote Access: Best for web-based client support The Checkpoint Secure Remote Access VPN was my previous VPN option (utilizing IPsec) and we did not terminate usage of it due to any dissatisfaction or problems with it; a merger required shifting to a whole new set of software. We could create custom install packages pre-configured with the target IP address(es) for clients to authenticate to. Like AnyConnect, it was secured by multi-factor authentication (in this case either hard tokens or soft tokens, which operated as an app on mobile devices). Like AnyConnect, split tunneling was disabled, and for hackers to get to the internet clients they would have to configure the company proxy server settings, which only permitted access to pubic-facing internet sites for business usage (social media sites were blocked, for instance). Group memberships determined who could connect where, and as we also used Checkpoint firewalls as the management interface for both the VPN and the firewall settings was a “single pane of glass” offering. We also used Checkpoint Site-to-Site VPNs to link two remote areas together so traffic could reach networks on either side. Features The VPN offers a central management platform.

IPsec and SSL VPN support.

Secure hotspot registration.

It offers VPN auto-connect.

Multi-factor authentication support. Pros SSL support provides web-based access without the need to install a VPN client.

Compliance scanning support.

Runs on multiple devices, including Windows, Mac and Mobiles.

Offers threat prevention capability. Cons It does not support threat prevention on iOS, Android and Linux users.

Incident analysis is only available for Windows users. Pricing Contact the vendor for pricing details. Visit Checkpoint

3. SonicWall Global VPN Client: Best lightweight enterprise VPN I have fond memories of the SonicWall Global VPN Client since back in the mid 2000s. It was the first “real” VPN solution that enabled me to access my office from my home, a 40-minute drive away. I had previously used a different product, better left undiscussed. SonicWall offers a fast and efficient product that provides RADIUS/certificate/Smart Card/USB authentication, VPN session reliability to redirect clients to other VPN gateways if problems occur, 168-bit key 3DES (Data Encryption Standard) and AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) security, specific subnet access and command-line options for installation, making it easy to deploy through automated software mechanisms. Features It can be configured either as an IPsec or SSL end-point agent.

Supports multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Offers easy setup and configuration.

Detailed logs and reporting for network administrators. Pros Offers strong encryption and authentication to protect against cyber threats.

It is easy to download and configure.

Compatible with a wide range of platforms and devices.

Offers logs and reporting features to monitor VPN usage. Cons There is no free trial or demo.

No web-based version. Pricing Contact sales for pricing details. Visit SonicWall

4. Fortinet Forticlient: Best for offering wider VPN security options Fortinet Forticlient relies on certificates for integration and deployment and offers access to web filtering and firewall rule. Endpoint protection security, which uses automated behavior analysis, is included. A “single pane of glass” approach similar to Checkpoint provides one-stop-shopping to manage configuration, deployment and management as well as check client status and engage in vulnerability scanning and patching. The solution also offers two different types of VPN solutions, IPSec and SSL, and is designed to be integrated into an organization’s overall endpoint security strategy, providing a reliable VPN security option for companies that have employees working remotely. Features Fortinet supports multifactor authentication.

Supports SSL or IPSec tunneling protocols.

Offers malware protection and anti-exploit support.

Offers multiple tunneling protocols, including Point-to-Point, Layer 2 and Secure Socket tunneling protocols. Pros There is a free trial option.

Fully customizable authentication settings. Cons Integration with anti-virus and threat-detection tools makes it a little bit clunky. Pricing Reach out to the vendor for pricing options. Visit Fortinet

5. Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Best for implementing security policies Palo Alto GlobalProtect offers similar features to prior products listed, such as multi-factor authentication, high security (cookie or certificate-based authentication are two strong features), web filtering and threat protection. It relies on Zero Trust principles. GlobalProtect displays significant capability in identifying what devices are connecting to the VPN and whether they are managed (company-owned or operated) or unmanaged (employee-owned), and providing access accordingly (devices deemed suspicious or unauthorized can be blocked entirely). It can determine certificates present on devices, operating system and patch levels, anti-malware versions and status, running software and whether disks are encrypted and data is being backed up by a product. Features Provides least-privilege access support for remote employees.

Supports multi-factor authentication.

The software supports threat prevention.

Offers full visibility across all applications, ports and protocols. Pros There is a demo option to check out the product.

Offers analytics and visibility for network traffic,

There is an always-on, secure connection support. Cons Deployment may be difficult for first-time users. Pricing Reach out to the vendor for a quote. Visit Paloalto

6. ZScaler Private Access: Best for zero trust network access ZScaler Private Access is a different product from the previous offerings in this article. Rather than being a traditional end-user VPN client, it’s a cloud service that provides access to applications in cloud environments or on-premises systems via a distributed architecture. The twist here is that the applications connect to authorized users via secure encryption rather than vice versa, so users never actually access the remote networks involved. It uses standard policy-based access depending on users and applications. ZScaler touts the ease with which mergers and acquisitions can be facilitated due to the reduced infrastructure setup times and lack of need for additional networking equipment. Features Multiple device support.

Provides multifactor authentication.

AI-powered network segmentation.

Supports different types of segmentations, including user-to-app, user-to-device and workload-to-workload segmentation. Pros There is an option for a demo.

Applies the principles of least privilege to give users a secure connection.

There is security compliance support. Cons It is only cloud-based. Pricing ZScaler Private Access offers multiple plans, but no price quote is attached. Visit ZScaler

Key features of enterprise VPN solutions

Enterprise VPNs have key features that separate them from the traditional private VPNs. Below are some of the differentiating factors.

Support for Secure VPN Protocol

Support for secure VPN protocols is a crucial feature of enterprise VPNs. These protocols are designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and authenticity of data transmitted between remote users and the corporate network. Enterprise VPNs typically support multiple secure protocols, such as OpenVPN, IPSec, and SSL/TLS, to provide a variety of options for connecting to the network securely. The use of secure VPN protocols helps to protect sensitive information from interception, eavesdropping, and other types of cyber threats, making them an essential component of enterprise security infrastructure.

DNS Leak Protection support

DNS leaks can compromise the security of enterprise networks by exposing employees’ online activities and potentially allowing unauthorized access to sensitive company data. As a result, enterprise VPN solutions need robust DNS leak protection mechanisms to ensure that all DNS queries are routed through the encrypted VPN tunnel and not leaked outside. Most enterprise VPN solutions have built-in DNS leak protection support that prevents DNS leaks and provides employees with a secure browsing experience, regardless of location.

Centralized management support

A centralized management system allows administrators to quickly and easily configure VPN settings and policies, monitor VPN traffic and usage, and troubleshoot network issues. It also provides a consistent experience for remote users, who can access the VPN from anywhere and be confident that they are connecting to the correct network.

In addition, with a centralized management network, admins can enforce policies, such as access controls and data retention policies, across the entire VPN network, ensuring that all users comply with company security policies and industry regulations.

High availability

High availability is another critical feature of enterprise VPNs because downtime can disrupt business operations, preventing remote workers from accessing corporate resources and potentially causing revenue losses. To ensure high availability, enterprise VPN solutions typically use load balancing and other techniques to ensure that VPN traffic is distributed across multiple servers or gateways. If one server or gateway fails, another takes over, ensuring that VPN connections remain active.

Methodology

While there are several VPN services out there, not all offer solutions at an enterprise level. To arrive at our list of the best enterprise VPNs, we based our selection on the following parameters: strong security features, stable connection, multi-device and operating system capability and customer support. Apart from using some of the solutions, we also checked out reviews on Gartner to gather third-party opinions on some of the VPN solutions.

How do I choose the best VPN solution for my business?

Before opting for any VPN software for your business, you should consider the following factors.

Consider your business security needs

First, consider your security needs and check if your potential VPN solution can meet those needs. For instance, if your security need is beyond just a secure VPN connection to include, let’s say, compliance support, you should go for a VPN solution that offers both. Similarly, you should also consider how you want to deploy your VPN software. Do you want a solution offering only a cloud-based or downloaded client? Your answer should inform your decision to pick the best VPN software for your business.

Consider security capabilities

While all VPN solutions offer similar security capabilities, some do this more than others. Remember that security should be the top priority when choosing an enterprise VPN solution. You should go for solutions that provide strong encryption, secure authentication, and other security features to protect against cyber threats.

Check for compatibility

Compatibilty is another factor to consider before opting for any business VPN solution. The VPN solution should be compatible with a wide range of platforms and devices, including desktops, laptops, mobile devices and different operating systems. This ensures that your employees’ devices can easily connect to the VPN without spending money on additional devices.

Consider cost

Consider the cost of the VPN solution, including any hardware or software licenses, maintenance and support fees, and any other expenses associated with implementation and management.

This article was originally written by Scott Matteson. It was extensively updated by Franklin Okeke.