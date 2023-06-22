A look at some of the best integrated development environments (IDEs) and code editors for Java software developers. Learn more.

Back in the early days of Java, developers created applications using nothing more than notepad and the DOS command prompt. Thanks to the advent of IDEs, those days are gone forever. Short for Integrated Development Environment, IDEs have drastically increased development speed and efficiency. This tutorial series will cover what kinds of functionally IDEs encompass as well as present the top IDEs for Java development. You will be delighted to know straight-away that some of the very best IDEs are completely free! And while there is inevitably some learning required to get accustomed to an IDE’s workflow, it is well worth the effort.

Features of an IDE

As the name implies, an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) bundles all the tools developers need to write, debug, and test their code. Hence, an IDE allows developers to improve productivity by accomplishing all of their work within a single environment. Each IDE comes with a different set of tools and resources, but they all include an advanced text editor, build tools, and a debugger at a minimum.

The most common features of an IDE include:

The debugger component of an IDE allows the programmer to view memory and see variables, run the program to the next breakpoint, execute the next line of code. In some cases, it is even possible to change the value of variables or a line of code about to be executed. Syntax highlighting: Built-in highlighting is crucial for readability and efficiency. Syntax highlighting helps distinguish parts of source code using color by giving variables, methods, and other programming elements different colors.

Built-in highlighting is crucial for readability and efficiency. Syntax highlighting helps distinguish parts of source code using color by giving variables, methods, and other programming elements different colors. Build automation: A great time saver, build automation streamlines the development and deployment of software by using tools and scripts to automate repetitive tasks.

A great time saver, build automation streamlines the development and deployment of software by using tools and scripts to automate repetitive tasks. Code completion: This is a context-aware code feature that speeds up the process of coding applications by helping you complete the names of classes, methods, fields, and keywords within the visibility scope, thereby reducing typos and other common mistakes.

This is a context-aware code feature that speeds up the process of coding applications by helping you complete the names of classes, methods, fields, and keywords within the visibility scope, thereby reducing typos and other common mistakes. Graphical User Interface (GUI): All of the top IDEs are GUI-based. Commands such as those to compile, clean, or save the project are executed behind the scenes. In many cases these are performed automatically as a result of some action such as running the application or even according to a set time interval.

Advanced Features of IDEs

Beyond the basic features listed above, many IDEs come with more advanced features that can really elevate your coding game! These include:

Some IDEs provide tools to help developers refactor their code, such as renaming variables and methods, moving classes and methods, and extracting methods. This can make it easier to maintain and improve code quality over time. Version control integration: Many IDEs integrate with popular version control systems such as Git and SVN, making it easy for developers to manage and collaborate on code.

Many IDEs integrate with popular version control systems such as Git and SVN, making it easy for developers to manage and collaborate on code. Build and deployment: IDEs typically provide built-in support for building and deploying Java applications, which can save a lot of time and effort compared to the manual alternative.

IDEs typically provide built-in support for building and deploying Java applications, which can save a lot of time and effort compared to the manual alternative. Framework support: IDEs provide support for a wide range of Java frameworks and technologies such as Spring, Hibernate, and Maven, which can make it easier for developers to build applications using these frameworks.

IDEs provide support for a wide range of Java frameworks and technologies such as Spring, Hibernate, and Maven, which can make it easier for developers to build applications using these frameworks. Plugins and add-ons: IDEs have a wide range of plugins and add-ons available, which can be used to extend the functionality of the IDE and further improve the productivity of the developer.

IDEs have a wide range of plugins and add-ons available, which can be used to extend the functionality of the IDE and further improve the productivity of the developer. Community and support: Many IDEs have large communities of developers that contribute to their development and provide support to other developers. This can make it easier for developers to find help and resources when they need it.

Best Java IDEs

Without further ado, here are the top Java IDEs, starting with the top three.

IntelliJ IDEA

Developed by JetBrains, IntelliJ IDEA was the most used Java IDE in 2022, with more than 33 percent of the market share. The IDE itself was written in Java and supports a variety of JVM-based languages, including Java, Kotlin, Groovy, and others. IntelliJ IDEA is both a highly capable and ergonomic IDE, which includes a plethora of features to boost productivity without cluttering the user interface. It includes a variety of tools that make programming easier, like smart completion, cross-language refactoring, data flow analysis, and language injection.

IntelliJ IDEA is available in two editions: the Apache 2 licensed community edition and the proprietary ultimate edition. The community edition is free and open-source, with a focus on Android and Java Virtual Machine (JVM) development. The ultimate edition is paid, with a focus on web and enterprise development.

Pros of IntelliJ IDEA

Ergonomic design

Available for Linux, Mac, and Windows

Powerful customization features

Supports several JVM-based programming languages

Built-in version control support

Versatile plugin and integration support

Gradle build system

Cons of IntelliJ IDEA

Ultimate version may be pricey for small development teams or solo programmers

Heavy on system resources

Eclipse

Nipping at the heels of IntelliJ IDEA, Eclipse is the second most popular Java IDE. A quick look at its features makes it clear why. It’s free, open-source, and has an extensive plugin ecosystem that allows developers to customize their application development workflow, via the Eclipse Marketplace.

Another thing that makes Eclipse unique is its cloud edition. In addition to the desktop edition, the cloud edition of Eclipse allows developers to code in a web browser and to store their code on the cloud. Using this you can code from anywhere and your code will be there right where you left off.

Finally, Eclipse supports more than 100 programming languages! So, if you are a developer who dabbles in many programming languages, Eclipse might just be your new favorite IDE.

Pros of Eclipse

Available for Linux, macOS, Solaris, and Windows

Completely free

Supports a vast array of plugins

Provides a simple, easy, and beginner-friendly user interface

Offers excellent debugging features

Supports more than 100 programming languages

Provides automatic code completion

Cons of Eclipse

Can become sluggish after installing multiple plugins

Consumes more system resources compared to most other IDEs

The memory management of Eclipse is somewhat poor. You may face some crashes while working with multiple workspaces.

Codenvy

Codenvy is a commercial-grade IDE for Java developers built on top of the Eclipse Cloud Platform. It has three versions to choose from, including Developer, Enterprise, and Team. The IDE is considered on-demand and a SaaS development environment, meaning that programmers can edit code in the browser. Like other IDEs on our list, Codenvy also supports languages other than Java, including C++, C#, PHP, and JavaScript.

Pros of Codenvy

Built-in code refactoring.

Code completion and syntax highlighting.

Build and deployment tools.

Debugging interface.

Cons of Codenvy

Can run slower for larger codebases.

Requires Internet connection.

Limited environment customizations

Going Forward

It’s no overstatement to assert that IDEs have had a dramatic effect on the Java development landscape. Packed with tools and resources, the right IDE can greatly increase productivity by integrating all development tasks within a single environment. We will be adding to the list of top Java IDEs in the following weeks so be sure to check back often. In the meantime, check out our list of the Best Overall IDE Software.