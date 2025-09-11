The use of artificial intelligence is exploding across all industries. Business as we once knew it is gone. AI has left its mark, showing its ability to move businesses forward.

AI has enabled businesses to create better customer experiences, improve decision-making, innovate products and services, achieve cost savings, operate more efficiently, and increase productivity.

Of course, the growth of AI also brings about some unique challenges for organizations ready to adopt it. For example, companies must expand their already tight IT budgets to achieve the computing power necessary to take advantage of AI. And machine learning, a critical subset of AI, is fraught with issues such as social bias, discrimination, and subpar security.

While the threat of job cuts due to AI is very real, there is perhaps the greatest challenge yet: securing high-quality talent to fill specific AI-based IT roles. These roles are still in high demand as organizations began to place priority on the deployment of AI technology.

Pursuing a career in AI

AI requires a solid understanding of programming languages (e.g., Python and Java), statistics, machine learning algorithms, big data, and AI frameworks such as Apache Spark. Luckily, all of this knowledge can be gained through a college or university AI program and hands-on training.

Whether you’re seeking a new career or you’re a business looking to fill empty AI roles, these two TechRepublic Premium hiring kits can give you a head start.

Hiring Kit: Artificial Intelligence Architect

Using AI technology frameworks, AI architects develop and manage the critical architecture AI is built upon. To do so, these architects must be able to see the big picture of a world supported by AI.

AI architects must have several years of work experience, including hands-on experience in computer science, data, and other AI-related disciplines. Architects should be able to implement machine learning tactics and develop AI architecture in a variety of languages.

In this hiring kit, you’ll get to know the basic responsibilities an AI architect should have, and the necessary skills required for success.

Hiring Kit: Machine Learning Engineer

Machine learning is a critical component of AI. Machine learning refers to a software’s ability to learn and therefore predict certain outcomes, much like a human brain. And for businesses to make AI work, they require machine learning engineers responsible for building and maintaining AI algorithms.

These engineers spend their time researching machine learning algorithms, performing analysis, running tests, and using test results to improve machine learning models.

Machine learning engineers must have strong math and science skills. They must also be able to think critically and possess the ability to problem-solve. Discover more of the skills required by checking out this hiring kit.