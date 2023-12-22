Top 8 Work From Home Essentials You Need for Your Home Office in 2024

From top tech to ergonomic products, build a high-performing home office with these eight products.

Whether you’re a seasoned remote worker or just starting to work from home, the nine products in this guide will help you perform at your best. From ergonomic essentials to innovative and powerful tech, this curated list of products available from Walmart Business will help you create a home office where you feel productive and comfortable.

Disclaimers: This article is sponsored by Walmart Business. The pricing and product availability information was accurate when this article was written. In order to purchase these products, you need a Walmart Business account.

Samsung 34 Inch Class ViewFinity Widescreen WQHD Curved Monitor The Samsung 34″ Class ViewFinity Widescreen offers an ultra-wide curved monitor that combines WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution to deliver vibrant colors and details while keeping the hardware design to a minimum. While wide, curved screens have higher upfront costs than traditional monitors, they offer numerous benefits. Widescreen monitors can increase productivity, power multitasking, reduce the need to switch between tabs, improve workflow and increase workspace area. This type of screen design may reduce neck strain and digital eye strain. Curved screens also provide an enhanced immersion experience popular among video editors, coders, managers and designers. Walmart Business sells the Samsung 34″ Class ViewFinity Widescreen WQHD Curved Monitor for $549. Samsung Monitor

TP-Link 6-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi router Connectivity is essential for your home office. With the TP-Link 6-Stream Dual Band Wi-Fi router, you can upgrade your internet speed to reach dual-band speeds up to 4400 Mbps; this is the speed you need for a buffer-free 4K-8K stream. The TP-Link comes with six high-gain antennas that can adapt to focus and provide a more reliable signal to your devices. This Wi-Fi router has built-in tools that can help you limit, monitor and manage Wi-Fi use. Additionally, the TP-Link HomeShield is designed to protect your sensitive data and all connected devices (e.g., IoT devices) from cyber threats with real-time protection. This TP-Link router is available at Walmart Business for $115.00. TP-Link Router

insta360 Link - PTZ 4K webcam With remote work becoming so popular, video meetings have become the norm. Whether you are collaborating with a colleague or attending an executive-level meeting, excellent video and audio are must-have features. The Insta360 Link – PTZ 4K Webcam is what you need. With 4K resolution, AI tracking, gesture control, HDR and noise-canceling microphones, this webcam is perfect for video calls. Its gimbal design, powered by an AI-tracking algorithm, will rotate the camera when you are moving, making sure to automatically zoom and frame, keeping you always in focus in the center. Walmart Business sells the insta360 Link – PTZ 4K webcam for $299.99. insta360 webcam

Apple 2023 Mac Mini The sleek Apple 2023 Mac Mini, with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 512 GB SSD storage and gigabit ethernet port, is a compact powerhouse that can handle heavy workloads thanks to its M2 Pro chip. With this hardware, you can tackle advanced computing tasks such as AI coding and video editing. With 24 GB of unified memory and lightning-fast SSD storage, daily tasks like checking emails and updating spreadsheets should be a breeze. Walmart Business sells Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini for $1,199.00. The color available is Silver. Apple Mac Mini

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad To go with your Mac Mini 2023, you will need a keyboard, and the perfect choice is Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. The Magic Keyboard doesn’t make noise when you type, and its low-profile design minimizes hand fatigue, keeping you comfortable through long workdays. The numeric keypad included in the Magic Keyboard is especially helpful for those working with spreadsheets and financial applications. In addition, this keyboard has long-lasting, built-in rechargeable batteries and is Bluetooth-connected, eliminating the hassle of wires and the issue of adding clutter to your desk. Walmart Business sells the Apple Magic Keyboard in Silver for $107.84. Apple Magic Keyboard

2023 Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air Desktop computers have numerous computing power benefits and make it easier for users to handle the most heavy, demanding tasks. However, desktops do have a main disadvantage: mobility. If you need to attend in-office meetings, work in public spaces or travel for business, the Apple 2023 15-inch MacBook Air laptop powered by the M2 chip is ideal. Walmart Business sells the Apple MacBook Air laptop 2023 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage in the color Midnight for $1,259.99 and the 512 GB version for $1,462.99. Apple MacBook Air

Hoffree ergonomic office chair In the past, selecting an office chair might have mostly been about the design and cost. Now, ergonomics are an important factor in this decision-making process. This Hoffree brand executive leather ergonomic office chair features lumbar support and vibration technology for massages. And, the chair has a modern, racing-inspired design and adjustable positions. Walmart Business sells this Hoffree ergonomic office chair now for $119.99. Hoffree Chair

Fezibo adjustable standing ergonomic desk Another popular trend among home office workers is standing ergonomic desks. Like ergonomic chairs, adjustable standing desks are designed to solve common health pain points linked to workers spending too much time sitting down. The Fezibo 55 x 24 inch height adjustable electric standing desk, which is made of alloy steel and wood composite, will help you develop good posture. It can support widescreens or common monitors that can be placed at eye level. The desk has a slide-out keyboard tray with extra space for the keyboard and mouse and comes with hooks to hang headphones or other gadgets. The electronic system has a built-in sensor that can detect objects when raising to avoid bumping a person or objects. Walmart Business sells this Fezibo desk adjustable standing ergonomic desk for $179.99. The color available is Rustic Brown. Fezibo Desk