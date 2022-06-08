Your email has been sent

How to easily transfer files between Linux desktops with Warp

Jack Wallen shows you what might be the easiest method of transferring files between Linux desktops on the market.

In our modern era, users need the absolute simplest method of doing everything. With mobile devices, things like sharing files have become ubiquitous and as easy as it gets. Apple’s iOS has AirDrop and Android has Nearby Share, both of which make sharing files a no-brainer.

But then a Linux developer came along and created an app that makes transferring files from one Linux desktop to another so easy, it actually makes both iOS and Android look a bit antiquated.

That app in question is called Warp, and it can be installed on any Linux distribution that supports Flatpak. With Warp, you can transfer any type of file across your LAN to another Linux desktop – so long as it also has Warp installed – with such ease you’ll be shocked.

Let me show you what I mean.

SEE: 40+ open source and Linux terms you need to know (TechRepublic Premium)

What you’ll need

The only things you’ll need to get Warp working are:

Two Linux desktops, both on the same LAN

A user with Sudo privileges

That’s it, let’s make some magic.

How to install Flatpak

Flatpak should already be installed on your distribution by default. In case it isn’t, here’s how to take care of this. I’ll demonstrate it on Ubuntu Desktop, as it’s less likely to have Flatpak installed by default:

Log into your desktop. Open a terminal window. Install flatpak with sudo apt-get install flatpak -y .

Once the installation completes, you’ll then need to add the Flathub repository with the command:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

How to install Warp

Now that Flatpak is installed, you can install Warp with the command:

flatpak install warp

You’ll be asked to select the following options:

Remotes found with refs similar to 'warp' – select 1

– select 1 Similar refs found for warp in remote flathub system – select 1

You will then be asked to confirm your choices by typing y . The installation will finish without problems. Make sure you install Warp on any Linux desktop that needs to transfer or receive files from you.

How to use Warp

This is where things get very simple. Open Warp on one desktop and click the Send tab (Figure A).

Figure A

Click Open File and from within your default file manager locate and select the file you want to transfer.

Now, on the receiving desktop, the user needs to open Warp and click on the Receive tab. Once they’ve done this, the original instance of Warp will detect the connection and automatically populate the Receive File transmit code (Figure B).

Figure B

The second user then clicks Receive File and then, when prompted (Figure C), clicks Accept.

Figure C

The file can be found in the receiving users’ ~/Downloads directory.

And that’s all there is to using Warp to transmit and receive files between Linux desktops on your LAN. It doesn’t get any easier.

