Instead of packing a large camera for your trip, check out the lightweight Insta 360 GO 2 action camera.

If you love cutting-edge tech and want a great, lightweight camera, take a look at the Insta 360 GO 2: The World’s Smallest Action Cam. This camera could fit the perfect tech for photographers, business travelers or anyone going on a summer adventure.

The tiny Insta 360 GO 2 camera is smaller than a smartphone and weighs about six times lighter than competitor action cams, allowing it to fit comfortably on your shirt, belt or hat with convenience. When you’re in motion, the integrated FlowState Stabilization ensures your shots remain steady. Plus, the horizon-leveling algorithms keep the video upright — just in case you go upside down.

The Insta 360 GO 2 is also packed with features for creative photographers. Use the Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Slow motion or Nightlapse modes to create gorgeous masterpieces whenever the mood strikes. With HDR video, your videos will always be crystal clear quality, and the AquaVision feature will provide realistic and vivid color to water.

Capture your travel memories with the world’s smallest action cam. Right now, you can get the Insta 360 GO 2 for $9 off at $290 when you use promo code ACTION9.

Prices are subject to change.