Whether you have one year or ten years of IT experience, you'll have an edge when applying to the best cybersecurity positions by preparing for certifications with this e-learning bundle.

If you’ve been working on your taxes and thinking your IT career could use a good boost, then you may want to consider specializing in cybersecurity. With as little as a year’s experience in IT — and even if you have as much as ten years’ experience — acquiring cybersecurity certifications really makes your resume stand out. Now, you can prepare for six of those certifications with the 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security & PenTest Super Bundle.

CompTIA is a vendor-neutral organization that offers certifications respected by companies all over the globe. All of the exams are very thorough; with the help of the preparation materials found in these courses, you should be able to pass them on your first try.

With just one year of experience as an IT professional, the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) certification can have you jumping right onto a cybersecurity career path. In our preparation materials, you’ll learn about analyzing security issues in enterprise environments and recommending the best solutions. In addition to your experience, however, CompTIA A+ and Network+ certifications are required for this course.

Once you have two years of experience and the Security+ certification, you can then take both penetration testing courses: CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) and CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002), which is a favorite of previous students, who have rated it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. They will teach you about testing systems in a variety of environments, such as in the cloud or on servers. Alternatively, you may prefer taking CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), which covers risks, vulnerabilities and threat identification.

IT professionals who have a minimum of 10 years’ experience can really move up in their careers by preparing for the CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003) and CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004) certification exams. While you are required to have a Security+ certification before taking these courses, it is highly recommended that you also have PenTest+ and CySA+ certifications. CAS-003 and CAS-004 cover advanced risk management, enterprise-level security operations, implementing solutions in complex environments and more.

These courses are presented by iCollege, a leading e-learning platform trusted by top tech organizations to train their employees. The bundle is rated an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars by verified purchasers.

Make it easier to land the jobs you want most and get the 2022 CompTIA Cyber Security & PenTest Super Bundle now while it’s on sale for just $49.

Prices and availability are subject to change.