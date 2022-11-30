This Bluetooth 5.0 speaker is small enough to throw in a bag and take anywhere with a 33-foot range and two hours of play on a single charge.

Whether you need more sound for a conference, want background music while you’re working hard or just relaxing in your hotel room on a business trip, a small wireless speaker is the perfect accessory. Right now, you can get an amazing deal on a 2-Pack of Sonix Bluetooth Speakers during our Extended Cyber Monday sale with a buy one, get one free offer for just $19.99.

Yes, you read that right: Our Cyber Monday sale is not over yet. The products make great gifts, and no coupons are required, but you have to jump right on these deals because the sale ends at 11:59 on November 30, and the prices are only available while supplies last.

In an exclusive collaboration between FabFitFun and Sonix, this Bluetooth 5.0 speaker was designed to be small enough to just throw in your bag but big enough on sound to fill a room. It’s compatible with all types of Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as your laptop, phone or tablet, so you can take it anywhere you please.

The eye-catching, peach-colored speaker is rechargeable and will give you up to two hours of play on a just single full charge. You can connect wirelessly to any of your devices within 33 feet. Plus, you get two of them, so you can keep one at home and one at the office and just grab either of them when you need to go away on business.

If you are looking for a compact wireless speaker with a big sound, then get two in the Buy One, Get One Free: Sonix Bluetooth Speaker (2 Pack) deal for 78% off the regular $90 retail price and pay only $19.99. Just remember that it’s only available while supplies last and the sale ends promptly at 11:59 PM EST on November 30.

Prices and availability are subject to change.