Artificial intelligence (AI) is an ever-growing technology that’s changing how businesses operate, and the support of AI-savvy IT pros has become critical. Here’s a look at two of the hottest jobs in the field.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is exploding across all industries, and AI has seen rapid growth over the past year. According to a 2021 study conducted by PwC, 52% of survey respondents said they had accelerated their AI adoption plans in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. And a whopping 86% of respondents said that AI would be a mainstream technology in the near future.

Business as we once knew it is gone. AI has left its mark, showing its ability to move businesses forward even during an uncertain time. According to the PwC study, AI has enabled businesses to:

Create better customer experiences

Improve decision-making

Innovate products and services

Achieve cost savings

Operate more efficiently and increase productivity

Will AI continue to be a leading technology in 2022? Absolutely. The experts at Forrester predict that the year will “bring with it some more big waves in AI,” with traditional businesses putting AI at the center of everything they do. Forrester also predicts that creative AI systems will win dozens of patents, further expanding AI.

Of course, the growth of AI also brings about some unique challenges for organizations ready to adopt it. For example, companies must expand their already tight IT budgets to achieve the computing power necessary to take advantage of AI. And machine learning, a critical subset of AI, is fraught with issues such as social bias, discrimination and subpar security.

Beyond these concerns lies perhaps the greatest challenge yet: securing high-quality talent to fill AI-based IT roles. These roles are in high demand as organizations began to place priority on the deployment of AI technology.

Pursuing a career in AI

Due to AI’s growth and the demand for AI-based talent, aspiring IT professionals should consider this career path. Of course, AI requires a solid understanding of programming languages (e.g., Python and Java), statistics, machine learning algorithms, big data and AI frameworks such as Apache Spark. Luckily, all of this knowledge can be gained through a college or university artificial intelligence program and hands-on training.

There has never been a better time to start a career in AI or take advantage of AI within your business. Whether you’re seeking a new career or you’re a business looking to fill empty AI roles, these two TechRepublic hiring kits can give you a head start.

To truly take advantage of AI, businesses must rely on the skill of experienced AI architects. Using leading AI technology frameworks, AI architects develop and manage the critical architecture AI is built upon. To do so, AI architects must be able to see the big picture of a world supported by AI.

AI architects must have several years of work experience, including hands-on experience in computer science, data and other AI-related disciplines. Architects should be able to implement machine learning tactics and develop AI architecture in a variety of languages.

In this hiring kit, you’ll get to know the basic responsibilities an AI architect should have and the necessary skills required for success.

Machine learning is a critical component of AI. Machine learning refers to a software’s ability to learn and therefore predict certain outcomes much like a human brain. And for businesses to make AI work, they require machine learning engineers responsible for building and maintaining AI algorithms.

Machine learning engineers spend their time researching machine learning algorithms, performing analysis, running machine learning tests, using test results to improve machine learning models and more.

Machine learning engineers must have strong math and science skills. They must also be experts in machine learning, be able to think critically and possess the ability to problem-solve. Discover more of the skills required by checking out this hiring kit by TechRepublic Premium.