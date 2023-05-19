Looking for powerful HR technology with robust payroll? Read our comprehensive product review to learn more about UKG Pro pricing, key features and more.

UKG Pro, formerly known as Ultimate Software UltiPro, is cloud-based human capital management software. It offers an extensive range of features, including workforce management, resource planning, payroll, benefits, talent management, hiring and onboarding. In this UKG Pro review, we highlight its pros, cons, standout features, pricing and some top alternatives.

UKG Pro’s fast facts Pricing: Customized. UKG Pro doesn’t share pricing on its website. Features: Payroll

Employee benefits administration

Tax management

Mobile app (iOS and Android)

Hiring and onboarding

Compensation management

Talent management

Employee file management

Reporting and analytics

UKG Pro pricing

UKG Pro doesn’t share their pricing publicly, so you will need to contact their sales to get a quote. You can also expect to pay a one-time implementation fee, which depends on the size of the company and the features needed in the package. No free version or free trial is available; however, you can schedule a live demo.

UKG Pro key features

UKG Pro People Analytics

This feature allows businesses to gain insights and make data-driven decisions regarding their people. You can create tailored reports or use reports from an extensive in-built library to understand workforce trends. The data from the reports can be viewed in multiple views, including bubble charts, scatter graphs and heat maps. This tool also allows users to receive proactive alerts to address issues such as compliance violations or budget overruns.

Compensation management

The compensation management tools of UKG Pro allow you to configure salary plans to meet the needs of your organization. This includes defining rating scales and performance reviews. You also create a compensation plan with meaningful incentives such as bonuses and other types of employee rewards to boost productivity and morale.

UKG Talk

This platform allows employers to interact and engage with employees at a deeper level to gather actionable feedback, promote inclusivity and recognize employee achievements. The UKG Talk platform has group and direct messaging tools, activity feeds and interactive apps. Employers can use this feature to make timely communications, including company-wide announcements.

Compliance

Not only does UGK Pro offer a full suite of payroll and HR tools, but it also offers full compliance with local, state and federal regulations. For example, you get full compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation. The software also stays updated with the latest employee data protection laws.

UKG Pro pros

Full-suite of payroll and HR tools.

Sandbox environment so users have the freedom to explore the system.

Extensive reporting tools.

Customized setup.

UKG Pro cons

Lack of transparent pricing.

Scaling up or down is cumbersome as it requires a custom setup.

No free version or free trial.

Alternatives to UKG Pro

While UKG Pro is an outstanding all-in-one HCM solution, it might not be a good fit for all organizations. Here are some top alternatives to UGK Pro:

Paychex Flex

Paychex Flex is an all-in-one HCM solution just like UKG Pro; however, it offers more flexibility with multiple plans. It also has more transparent pricing compared to UKG Pro. The software offers all the core features you expect from a top HCM product but also offers some standout features, such as business insurance management and pay garnishment tools. The pricing starts at $39 per month plus $5 per person per month.

You can read the full Paychex review for more details.

Justworks

Justworks is an HR information system solution that helps businesses manage their workforce. It’s more simple to use software compared to UKG. You don’t get performance management or advanced analytics, but you also get the core HR and payroll features, including automatic tax filing, compliance support and an employee self-service portal. The pricing starts at $59 per month per employee.

You can read the full Justworks review for more details.

Papaya Global

If your business has an international workforce, you can benefit from using Papaya Global, which offers payroll in over 160 countries. The pricing for full-service payroll starts at $12 per month per employee. With Papaya Global, you get payroll processing, workforce management and employee benefits features.

You can read the full Papaya Global review for more details.

Who is UKG Pro best for?

UKG Pro offers a robust experience for employees and an extensive range of features. However, it may be unsuitable for smaller organizations that only need specific features without having to pay extra. For example, UGK Pro does not offer standalone modules for all use cases. UKG Pro is ideal for medium to large-sized organizations that require a full suite of HCM features, including human resources and payroll tools.

Review methodology

To get a complete understanding of UKG Pro, we looked at different parameters, including usability, standout features and comparison to competitors. We looked at features, specifications and module descriptions on UKG’s website for our analysis of the software. Finally, we also looked at user reviews and testimonials from reputable websites to complete our analysis of the software.