With the Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle and Professional Plus lifetime license, you’ll learn how to use Microsoft Excel to automate your work.

Microsoft Excel is the world’s most ubiquitous office software for a good reason. From essential data organization to granular analytics and business insights, Excel gives you the power to do a whole lot with data.

You probably have at least a basic understanding of Excel, but there’s a good chance you don’t know just how much you can do with this powerful software. If you want to know just how much you’re missing out on, you have to go beyond the tips sheets and give yourself proper Excel education.

One way to do that is with the Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle, which is packed with over 40 hours of instructional material. Plus, it comes with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows. So, you won’t just get an advanced education, but you’ll also receive the software to make the most of it.

In the remote working world, Microsoft Office is an incredible ally. With this deal, you’ll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access all for life at a single price. In addition, with Professional Plus, you can easily access all of the features, tools and customizations across the suite, thanks to the ribbon-based user interface. That makes working with large datasets, complicated presentations and difficult meetings easier to handle.

And, of course, you’ll also learn how to get the most out of Microsoft Excel by taking a particular focus on the automation feature, VBA. Across 12 courses, Excel expert Daniel Strong will teach you how to use Excel to scrape web data, automate web forms, simplify worksheet and workbook events, work with variables, and save time.

Learn advanced functions of Excel and get it for life at one price. Right now, The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License is on sale for just $79.

