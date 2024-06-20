TL;DR: Develop new skills that can turbocharge your career or generate new cash flow with lifetime membership access to VirtualSkills while it’s on sale for just $50.

One of the best ways to boost your bottom line or advance your career is to develop new skills. Fortunately, it is no longer necessary to devote the time or funds required to going back to school. Now you can learn about everything from programming to creating new revenue streams with lifetime membership access to VirtualSkills, an online library of courses for all levels of experience.

What’s included

You can jump right into the cutting-edge AI industry with Intro to ChatGPT: The Essential Skills for Getting Started, Midjourney Mastery: Unlock Your Creative Potential with AI and Monetizing AI: Leveraging ChatGPT & Midjourney for Success.

There are also several courses to help you generate extra cash flow or start a new business. If you’re interested in e-commerce, there’s Shopify Guide: The Complete Shopify Store Creation Course, Shopify Guide: Start Your Own Clothing Brand with Shopify, Instagram Marketing: Growth and Promotion on Instagram and The Complete Introduction to Online Course Creation.

Learn different types of popular trading in The Complete Introduction to Cryptocurrency Trading and Introduction to Forex – Learn to Trade Forex by Yourself. There are also many courses to introduce or improve computing skills, such as Basic Photoshop Training, Complete Introduction to The Hidden Web and several specific to MS Excel, which is always in high demand.

Programming courses focus on Python, Java, Javascript, SQL and C++. There’s even a course on quantum computing.

Instructor Yassin Marco has multiple certifications in management and IT, as well as a BS in international management. He has taught over 1.5 million people in English and French across more than 198 countries. Former students are extremely satisfied with what they’ve learned, such as Carlos, who says, “The instructors’ ability to simplify complex concepts made the learning process remarkably rewarding. Amazing job!”

It’s always a good idea to invest in the best tools to make your business more efficient and secure. However, investing in new skill development is an equally wise decision.

Get lifetime membership access to VirtualSkills today while it’s on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $899).

Prices and availability are subject to change.