VMware introduced several cloud products and services during their Barcelona conference this year, including the newest version of the Tanzu DevSecOps platform, data engine integrations, and new edge appliances.

Broadcom’s announcement that 50 VMware Cloud Service Providers now offer data sovereignty services may be of particular interest to European tech service buyers.

Broadcom acquired VMware in November 2023.

“As we approach the one year anniversary of VMware joining Broadcom, some of the biggest changes appear to be paying off,” wrote Prashanth Shenoy, Broadcom’s CMO and vice president of Marketing, Cloud Platform, Infrastructure, and Solutions, in a press release on Oct. 31. “We are leaner, more focused, have strong execution, and are delivering against our innovation roadmap.”

VMware Tanzu Platform 10 available on Nov. 27

The Tanzu DevSecOps application platform’s newest version, VMware Tanzu Platform 10, will be available on Nov. 27, Broadcom announced. Platform 10 is the first instance of Tanzu to support self-managed, air-gapped environments. It supports both public and private cloud deployments and includes tools for generative AI governance.

Purnima Padmanaban, general manager of the VMware Tanzu Division of Broadcom, Inc., said in a press release that some customers’ application deployments have gradually sprawled across different Cloud Foundry infrastructure foundations. Therefore, VMware added a new layer of abstraction to Tanzu Platform 10 to “simplify management, improve security and enable governance” for those customers in particular.

In the new version, generative AI applications will appear on a tile in Tanzu like other Cloud Foundry applications. These applications can hook to VMware Private AI Foundation, which offers hosting on NVIDIA GPUs.

VMware Tanzu Platform 10 also includes:

Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) libraries in VMware Tanzu Spring.

Configurations for native data services.

Helm-based COTS application support with advanced cluster management for containers on VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Integrated.

A Cloud Foundry-like developer experience on Kubernetes for custom applications.

VMware Cloud Foundation benefits from the new Tanzu Data Services

A new service, VMware Tanzu Data Services, will provide VMware Cloud Foundation customers with self-service access to data engines such as Postgres. VMware’s goal is to reduce wait times and workloads for private cloud managers in various aspects of data services by handling data consumption, management, and support within VMware Cloud Foundation environments.

The data engines supported are Postgres, MySQL, RabbitMQ, and Valkey.

Tanzu Data Services will be available in Broadcom’s first quarter of 2025, which starts in November of that year.

VeloCloud Edge 4100 and 5100 appliances support edge AI

With AI working its way into enterprise software, VMware has rolled out new tools for AI networking through VeloCloud.

“For the better part of this decade, a focus on the edge has been on the horizon for most companies. However, recently, the adoption of AI and AI workloads have acted as an accelerant, shifting interest into proof of concepts and more deployments at the edge,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research, in a Broadcom press release. “One of the challenges to increased AI workload adoption is complexity and performance as businesses need to ensure the right technology is deployed in the right places.”

Broadcom’s new offerings intended to make that complexity easier to navigate include:

Faster identification and prioritization of new edge AI applications with the new VeloRAIN architecture. Broadcom says it will be able to identify encrypted application traffic that was previously unparsable by network optimization solutions.

The prioritization aspect comes from Dynamic Application-Based Slicing, which sorts users by identity and attributes.

Improved quality of service when networking over 5G or satellite with VeloRAIN.

VeloCloud Edge 4100 and 5100 appliances are built to scale network and security services while requiring fewer devices for better edge workload support, including AI at the edge. The new appliances and new VeloRAIN architecture will be available in Broadcom’s Q1, which began on Nov. 4.

Broadcom adds generative AI to its security suite

Broadcom has added generative AI to its VMware vDefend threat intelligence product. The vDefend Intelligent Assist can help with threat detection, analysis, and remediation.

Lastly, VMware Avi Load Balancer has been polished to “optimize load balancing for both VCF and Kubernetes environments to improve automation, resilience, and future-proofing operations,” according to the Broadcom press release. Both will be in general availability on Nov. 5.