Stay organized without the hassle of manually taking notes for everything. Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription is on sale for 90% off now.

Running and contributing to a business is all about efficiency. We’re always looking for ways to do our best work possible without wasting any time. Sometimes, though, it’s about the process more than the results.

Whether you’re tired of copying down notes in meetings, struggle to keep up when taking instructions from superiors, can’t organize your thoughts the way you want, or need a better way to turn audio and video into text transcripts, a tool like Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription can help.

Voicetapp’s AI uses a deep learning process called automatic speech recognition provided by Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. It can transcribe any voice or audio to text with up to 99% accuracy in just three simple steps. What’s more, Voicetapp can support more than 170 languages and accents for recorded audio and 12 languages for live, real-time transcription.

Everything is cloud-based, so there’s no installation required. Just go online and start using it. When you’re done with a transcription, you can upload and share files as MP3, OOG, MP4 or WAV. From podcasts and marketing content to note-taking, subtitle generation and more, there’s practically unlimited use cases for Voicetapp.

Work smarter, not harder when it comes to transcribing notes, amplifying marketing content and more. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription for 90% off $599 at just $59. That’s less than $5 per month for your first year, and it’s all paid up front.

Prices and availability are subject to change.