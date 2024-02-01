Businesses are always looking for ways to become more efficient, more productive and more talented. Sometimes, that’s best done from within. If you’re looking to improve your business’s digital marketing strategies, Education Cloud PLUS by Squirrly can help educate you and your employees on today’s best practices.

This comprehensive SEO and digital marketing course program is great for entrepreneurs, marketing teams, content creators, social media managers and more. It gives you access to more than 40 expert-led courses and 504 learning materials on SEO, social media, digital marketing strategies and much more, all for a price that’s much more palatable than LinkedIn Learning.

Education Cloud PLUS allows you to tailor your learning plan to focus on the skills your team needs most or delve into new areas you think your business will need in the coming year. It’s easy to track your progress and to find the newest, most up-to-date courses when they become available. You can also access courses on a desktop, laptop or mobile device to give yourself a fully flexible learning plan. It’s even possible to filter between audio-only or video-only courses so you can explore the best courses for any situation, whether you’re at home after work, commuting, at the gym or anywhere else you like to study.

Education Cloud PLUS is trusted by employees at organizations like Microsoft, TopGear and BBC and has earned 4.7/5 stars from Capterra, Software Advice and G2, as well as a perfect 5-star rating on Product Hunt. Don’t miss out on your chance to secure this valuable tool for your business.

You can get Education Cloud PLUS by Squirrly for just $39.99 (reg. $399) for a limited time.

Prices and availability subject to change.