TL;DR: Transcribe every meeting with VoiceType AI, now only $49 for a lifetime subscription.

Writing takes time, and time is something most busy professionals don’t have much of. If you’re juggling meetings, emails, project notes, and documentation, switching to voice-powered dictation can seriously boost your productivity.

VoiceType is a powerful AI voice-to-text tool that turns your speech into clear, properly formatted text in real time. With a transcription speed of up to 360 words per minute and 99.7% accuracy, it’s designed to be significantly faster than traditional typing while still delivering professional-quality results. Right now, you can also get a VoiceType AI lifetime subscription on sale for only $49 (reg. $260).

AI turns meetings into notes

Whether you’re drafting a report, summarizing a meeting, or planning your day, VoiceType captures your thoughts instantly and organizes them into clean, polished text. It’s not just recording every word, too. It includes features like tone matching, smart formatting, punctuation correction, and grammar suggestions.

VoiceType even adapts based on the app you’re using. Working in Notion or drafting an email in Gmail? VoiceType recognizes the context and adjusts its output accordingly. It also supports more than 35 languages and includes “Whisper Mode” for quiet environments, allowing it to pick up soft speech without missing a beat.

This lifetime subscription plan includes up to 20,000 transcribed words per month, making it a practical fit for founders, team leads, freelancers, and anyone who writes a lot every day. You can use it for journaling, documentation, planning, note-taking, and more.

VoiceType runs on your desktop via any modern browser and is compatible with both Mac and Windows. It’s already trusted by over 650,000 users, and now you can get lifetime access without paying for monthly software subscriptions.

Right now, it’s only $49 to get a VoiceType lifetime subscription, but it won’t stay that way.

StackSocial prices subject to change.