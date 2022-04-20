One of the most common cybersecurity tools you can use is a VPN, and you don’t have to stretch your budget or have any kind of technical know-how to employ one. For a limited time, you can get a three-year subscription to VPNCity.

VPNCity is an easy-to-use VPN for secure and private access to the internet. Just select your country, city or region and the app will automatically detect the best server for you based on your location to ensure a fast, secure connection. It has a strict zero-logging policy, so your data remains completely anonymous and fully encrypted with AES-256 encryption.

VPNCity works on all platforms and allows you to connect up to 12 devices at the same time. You can bypass geo-restrictions and internet censorship by accessing servers all over the world.

Secure your internet data today. For a limited time, you can get a three-year subscription to VPNCity for $79 (normally $357).

Prices are subject to change.