What's the difference between low-code and no-code platforms?

At the recent MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in Cambridge, Jay Jamison, , spoke with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome about the difference between low-code and no-code platforms, and how they may help companies with digital transformation projects.

Read his comments below, or watch the video above.

Jamison: The difference between no-code and low-code platforms principally comes down to the approachability, ease of use and the level of technical knowledge that the user is assumed to require to have. With a no-code platform like Quick Base, a majority of our customers have no programming skills whatsoever, and they're able to use Quick Base to basically help burn down their backlogs, streamline workflows, and get their work done very quickly.

Low-code platforms, on the other hand, also very useful and important, do assume some level of technical sophistication and technical skills in their users, and they're principally aiming at helping those IT developers get a very productive platform for them to be able to build and deliver projects quickly.

No-code platforms in particular can help companies drive their digital transformation, by really providing the power of software to many more people in their organization. At Quick Base, what we found time and time again with our customers is that their IT and developer groups are working very hard on the big rock priorities within their organization, and what Quick Base can really help them do is move forward tons and tons of little rocks, little efforts that sort of stack up in a backlog of priorities that central IT and developers will never get to because they're so focused on the big priorities. And by focusing on lots of little rocks, what QuickBase customers are often able to do using our no code platform is be able to move forward really important, but smaller scope projects very quickly and effectively, and with value that they can see delivered to customers, to suppliers, to partners in days and weeks as opposed to in months and years.

The most important thing that I think is important for business leaders to know is that they need to really set and demand new expectations of technology in their business. Technology has never been more important in terms of helping businesses and organizations connect with customers and be more responsive in the marketplace. And while they should certainly focus on the big rock projects to transform their efforts over years, to sort of help make their business get improvements in their technology platform, that doesn't enable you to sort of push off forever those day-to-day improvements that help continue to make your business more agile, more responsive on daily and a weekly and a monthly basis.

That, I think, that new set of expectations, is for me a really important for business people to know about no code and the movement of it.

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see