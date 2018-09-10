Which smartwatch should you buy: Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa

There's a plethora of smartwatches on the market, but it's hard to know which is the best to spend your money on. I've spent some time with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch, as well as the Fitbit Versa and the Apple Watch Series 3. (The Series 4 watch from Apple is likely to be announced soon, but for now, the focus is on the current model.)

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung is really pushing the health monitoring aspect of the Galaxy Watch, which was just announced last month. The watch tracks dozens of different exercises, from yoga to weight lifting.

While I like the Galaxy Watch, my biggest complaint is that it didn't keep an accurate step count. I tested it numerous times, but it measured anywhere from 30-50% fewer steps than I was taking when measured on another smartwatch.

I also wasn't fond of the short battery life. Although Samsung advertises it as providing around 40 hours of use, a full charge only lasted me about 28 hours. One time I fully charged it overnight, wore it through the day, and the battery died on me at 2 am while I was sleeping. I didn't realize that my sleep wasn't fully tracked until the next morning when I checked the app.

What I like about the Galaxy Watch is how it works seamlessly with my Samsung phone. It's easy to take calls, check text messages, and get calendar notifications on my wrist. But all of this comes with a price. The Galaxy starts at $330.

Fitbit Versa

The Fitbit Versa is another option. It is the latest full-featured smartwatch from Fitbit, and it keeps accurate step counts and it also allows for personal coaching and listening to music. It lasts for around four days on a full charge. The price tag starts at $200 so it's affordable.

I like that it has a square watch face, and that it's easy to use. I'm not crazy about the lack of options for fitness tracking. When I'm at the gym, my Versa doesn't recognize my workouts.

The new female health tracking that Fitbit offers is particularly useful. It measures how many days are in your menstrual cycle and when you're likely to be ovulating, and when your period is due based on previous months.

Fitbit fans should keep in mind that the Charge 3 is on the way and it's scheduled to arrive in stores in October, just in time for holiday shopping. While the Charge 3 isn't considered a true smartwatch because it doesn't run third-party apps, it's still a viable option for anyone who needs a basic fitness and sleep tracker for $150.

Apple Watch Series 3

And then there's the Apple Watch, which is currently it it's third iteration. The next Apple Event is September 12th, so it's very likely that a Series 4 watch will be announced. The Apple Watch has consistently been a major player in the smartwatch market, with a starting price of $329 and a top price of $1,400 for the top-of-the-line Hermes version.

The Apple Watch is popular because it works flawlessly with the iPhone and allows you to make calls, send texts and stream music from your wrist. It's a no-brainer for those comfortable with the Siri interface and who don't want to learn how to use a new smart assistant. The battery life is better than the Galaxy Watch, with two days of use available after a full charge.

Which to buy

My overall favorite is the Fitbit Versa. Sure, the Galaxy Watch has plenty of bells and whistles, and the Apple Watch gets attention.

However, the basic options on the Fitbit Versa combined with it's appealing design provide me with what I need without a high price tag. I find myself going back to it every time I finish testing a new smartwatch.

