Why AR and VR use cases in the enterprise are growing quickly

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Sophia Dominguez, CEO and co-founder, SVRF, Inc., spoke to TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome and explained the business use cases for AR and VR.

Sophia Dominguez: AR and VR use cases in the enterprises continue to grow almost faster than the consumer space. You have medical imaging already using AR and VR architecture, and I continue to see growth in the education space as well.

In the next five years, the hope is that they will be integrated into one device. We actually don't believe that augmented-reality and virtual-reality are very different. In fact, they have more things in common, than they do [that are] different. How do I say that? They have more in common than they do not. In the next five years, we hope that whatever device, whether it be some sort of headset, or people consumers won't wear headsets. But, maybe, it's like light glasses or future, would be like a chip in our bodies, integrate the ability to use AR and VR in one device.

SEE: How to prepare your business to benefit from AI (TechRepublic)

For businesses interested in augmented-reality and virtual-reality, a good entry point is to start thinking about it... start thinking about content, or start thinking about enterprise tools, which no longer have to be confined to a 2D and rectangular screen. What's nice about AR and VR, is that it promises, and will enable you, to interact with technology, the same way that you interact with the real world.

To get the latest about tech innovations, subscribe to our Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see