Why companies like Bank of America and Cadillac rely on Samsung displays

Samsung's senior manager of product launch Shari Sentlowitz recently gave TechRepublic's Dan Patterson a tour around the company's office to show off their multi-panel, see-through, and programmable displays.

The P series, the PH43F and PM49H, are great for restaurant menu boards, said Sentlowitz, because of their high brightness and IP5x rating, meaning they are grease- and dust-resistant..

Samsung also offers a hybrid mirror display containing a proximity sensor, which companies can program so their graphics completely disappear or move to the corner as a person approaches. This display is great for retail, and virtual dressing rooms, she said. The mirror can also be integrated with third parties to have a touch-overlay or RFID technology, so it can read what a customer's wearing and suggest items to try on, she added.

The SH37F, which is a full HD stretch display, is Samsung's solution for areas in retail that need signs, but don't have much space. It can also be built into objects, such as the surfboard shown on Samsung's wall in the video.

Another video wall product Sentlowitz showed was the UH55F-E, a 55-inch display with a 1.7 millimeter bezel to bezel. According to Sentlowitz, it's the smallest bezel to bezel available on the market.

Samsung's customers such as banks and finance centers are using these types of digital signage to improve their customer experience and display the services that are available inside the bank, she said. When customers are waiting in line, digital signage helps reduce the perceived wait time and helps manage customers' frustration while waiting. They can also be used for entertainment and informational purposes.

General motors also uses display technology to build multipurpose spaces that can be used for retail, upscale branding, fashion shows, exhibition centers, and any other events they bring into their space.

