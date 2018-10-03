Artificial Intelligence

Why companies shouldn't worry about falling behind in AI

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Angela Zutavern of AlixPartners offers advice for companies exploring AI.

By | October 3, 2018, 9:18 AM PST

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Angela Zutavern of AlixPartners spoke with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome about advice for companies exploring AI. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Angela Zutavern: A lot of leaders out there think they're the only ones not doing AI, that everyone else has got it figured out, and they're way behind. It's just not true. In fact, the majority of companies today are undertaking AI-type projects for the first-time ever. Many of the leaders of these projects have no prior background in AI, or other advanced technologies.

My advice to business leaders would be: don't be afraid to learn something new. There are many examples of leaders out there, who have AI and other tech skills[, who] brought together the right teams and achieved the previously impossible at their companies.

