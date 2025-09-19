The new stakes for IT

IT teams are being asked to deliver three things at once: better user experiences, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and progress on sustainability goals. The shift to on-device AI raises the bar again. Real-time translation, live captions, meeting transcription, semantic search, and background effects now run locally inside collaboration and productivity apps, placing sustained, parallel demands on the hardware.

That’s where architecture matters. Traditional x86 laptops were optimized for short bursts of performance, typically while plugged in. Devices with Windows on Snapdragon approach the problem from the opposite direction: they’re engineered to keep performance high and power draw low on battery, allowing AI-enhanced workflows to stay responsive wherever people work. Snapdragon X Series processors also power Copilot+ PCs from entry to flagship, signaling a platform shift for Windows devices.

Where legacy laptops fall short

AI features don’t just spike CPU usage; they tax the CPU, GPU, and memory at once. Background blur and eye-contact correction continuously process video frames, while live captions and translation stream audio into local models. Stacking those processes on top of browsers, spreadsheets, chat, and other productivity workstreams can lead to quite the dilemma. Not to mention, all this is often taking place in slim notebook form factors with tight thermal envelopes that heat up quickly, ramp their fans, and throttle performance — especially when unplugged.

For hybrid workers, this performance drop-off can be devastating to productivity. Many legacy laptops step down clock speeds on battery to conserve power, which makes apps feel laggy during travel days and back-to-back meetings. The result is a gap between what the software promises and what the hardware can sustain.

The Snapdragon X Series answer: AI-native by design

A dedicated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (up to 45 TOPS) offloads AI tasks from the CPU and GPU so features like Copilot, real-time translation, and creative tools run smoothly without burning through the battery. Performance that holds unplugged: A Windows PC platform that keeps peak performance when unplugged. In single-core benchmarks, Snapdragon X Elite shows no drop in performance, while competing systems can drop 45% (Intel Core Ultra 7 256V) and 30% (AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370).

1CPU Performance is based on Geekbench v6.2 Single-Core on Windows 11 OS run in October 2024. Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) was tested using a Dell XPS 13 (9345) on “Balanced” Power Mode in Windows and “Optimized” in Dell Power Manager. Intel Core Ultra 7 256V was tested using a Dell XPS 13 (9350) on “Balanced” Power Mode in Windows and “Standard mode” in Windows and “Optimized” in Dell Power Manager. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 was tested using an ASUS VivoBook S14 (M5406WA) on “Balanced” Power Mode in Windows and “Standard mode” in MyASUS. Power and performance comparison reflects results based on measurements and hardware instrumentation of given devices.

Systems built on Snapdragon X Series deliver up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, a real-world proxy for energy efficiency that carries into conferencing and productivity workloads. Enterprise-grade security: Windows on Snapdragon supports Secure Boot, BitLocker, virtualization-based security (VBS), and hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI) without dragging down performance.

What does this mean in practice? In large internal deployments, users report higher satisfaction, longer runtimes, and fewer abnormal shutdowns compared with legacy laptops. It’s an experience that stays consistent whether plugged in or not.

Battery life is a cost lever

Battery life isn’t just a spec; it’s productivity insurance. When a laptop comfortably lasts through long calls, travel, and heavy multitasking, employees stop hunting for outlets and rationing features like background effects or transcription. That reduces lost time and boosts the adoption of AI features that move work forward.

For IT, efficiency shows up on the balance sheet:

Cooler, steadier performance and longer runtimes mean fewer help-desk incidents tied to charging, overheating, or sudden performance drops during meetings. Longer refresh cycles: Efficient silicon and lower sustained heat reduce component stress and battery wear, enabling many organizations to extend Windows device refreshes from three years to four or five, improving TCO.

Built for hybrid work: cooler, quieter, lighter

The efficiency of Snapdragon X Series changes what the device feels like.

2Battery life varies significantly with device, settings, usage, and other factors.

Many designs based on Snapdragon are thin, light, and whisper-quiet, so video calls aren’t punctuated by fan noise when background blur switches on. Comfort on the go: Less heat on laps, stable performance in long conferencing sessions, and reliable battery life during travel all add up to fewer compromises for mobile users.

Less heat on laps, stable performance in long conferencing sessions, and reliable battery life during travel all add up to fewer compromises for mobile users. Higher durability: Lower thermal strain over time can reduce failure rates and extend useful life, which directly supports TCO goals.

Security and compliance — with less friction

Moving AI inference to the device can shrink the attack surface and reduce data exposure by limiting how often sensitive content is sent to the cloud. The system-on-a-chip design pairs with Windows security capabilities (Secure Boot, VBS, HVCI, and more) to create defense in depth without robbing users of responsiveness. For teams in regulated industries, keeping more processing local can simplify compliance and auditing.

Future-ready for the next wave of AI

Looking three to five years out, expect more AI to run locally: live captions with transcription, recall-style retrieval, and semantic search across personal and corporate content. Choosing an AI-native PC platform today positions IT to adopt those features quickly, without forklift upgrades or surprise cloud costs. The Snapdragon X Series narrative emphasizes a “future-ready platform” with performance that evolves with your business.

Bottom line: Pilot now, lead later

This is not an incremental CPU bump. It’s an architectural shift tuned for AI at the edge: a dedicated NPU for modern workloads, unplugged performance that doesn’t fall off a cliff, and battery life measured in days, not hours. For IT leaders balancing ROI, user experience, and sustainability, PCs with Snapdragon X Series offer a clear, testable upgrade path.

Include Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon in your next refresh pilot. Measure unplugged performance, battery life, help-desk volume, and user satisfaction side by side with legacy systems, then scale the platform built for the AI-powered workplace.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.